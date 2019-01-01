Sean Anderson is Associate Curator in the Department of Architecture & Design at The Museum of Modern Art. Trained as an architect and art historian specializing in African art and architecture, he practiced architecture and taught in Afghanistan, Australia, India, Italy, Morocco, Sri Lanka and the U.A.E. At MoMA, he has organized the exhibitions Insecurities: Tracing Displacement and Shelter (2016–17) and Thinking Machines: Art and Design in the Computer Age, 1959–89 (2017–18), and manages the Young Architects Program (YAP) and the Issues in Contemporary Architecture exhibition series.