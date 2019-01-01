Profile

Sean Anderson

Associate Curator

Bio

Sean Anderson is Associate Curator in the Department of Architecture & Design at The Museum of Modern Art. Trained as an architect and art historian specializing in African art and architecture, he practiced architecture and taught in Afghanistan, Australia, India, Italy, Morocco, Sri Lanka and the U.A.E. At MoMA, he has organized the exhibitions Insecurities: Tracing Displacement and Shelter (2016–17) and Thinking Machines: Art and Design in the Computer Age, 1959–89 (2017–18), and manages the Young Architects Program (YAP) and the Issues in Contemporary Architecture exhibition series.

Courses

Reimagining Blackness and Architecture

What Is Contemporary Art?

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder