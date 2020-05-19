What is contemporary art? In this course, you’ll consider this question through more than 70 works of art made between 1980 and the present, with a focus on art from the past decade. You’ll hear directly from artists, architects, and designers from around the globe about their creative processes, materials, and inspiration.
The Museum of Modern Art
The Museum of Modern Art is a place that fuels creativity, ignites minds, and provides inspiration. Join us in exploring the art, ideas, and issues of our time through the Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization or through individual courses: Modern Art & Ideas, Seeing Through Photographs, What Is Contemporary Art?, Fashion as Design, and In the Studio: Postwar Abstract Painting. Learn about teaching with art in our three courses designed for K-12 educators: Art & Inquiry, Art & Activity, and Art & Ideas.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to What Is Contemporary Art?
Media from Television to the Internet
Territories & Transit
Materials & Making
Outstanding collection of artistic philanthropists, huge awakening of Visual Arts as a vehicle to profession and put light on global and social issues.
Greatly broadened my idea of what contemporary art is and introduced me to some very innovative andunique ways to present views of contemporary worldwide issues.
I really enjoyed it, especially having memory checks. This is something that I didn't have at art school and it would have been super useful. I also had a blast during the online party =)
Will help you broaden your perception of what is and isn't contemporary art. It will also introduce you to mediums we don't often think of as a measure of art.
About the Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization
This Specialization will introduce you to the art of our time. Through original films and audio, you will go behind the scenes to look closely at artworks and into studios to hear directly from artists, designers, curators and others. This Specialization is for anyone who would like to learn more about modern and contemporary art. No prior knowledge is required. Enroll to receive invitations to virtual events, gain exclusive access to MoMA resources, and share ideas with an international learner community.
