Welcome to Modern Art & Ideas! This course is designed for anyone interested in learning more about modern and contemporary art. Over the next five weeks, you will look at art through a variety of themes: Places & Spaces, Art & Identity, Transforming Everyday Objects, and Art & Society. Each week kicks off with a video that connects works of art from The Museum of Modern Art’s collection to the theme. You will hear audio interviews with artists, designers, and curators and learn more about selected works in the additional readings and resources.
This course is part of the Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
35%
35%
18%
Skills you will gain
- Creativity
- Art
- History
- Art History
- Art Direction
Learner Career Outcomes
35%
35%
18%
Offered by
The Museum of Modern Art
The Museum of Modern Art is a place that fuels creativity, ignites minds, and provides inspiration. Join us in exploring the art, ideas, and issues of our time through the Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization or through individual courses: Modern Art & Ideas, Seeing Through Photographs, What Is Contemporary Art?, Fashion as Design, and In the Studio: Postwar Abstract Painting. Learn about teaching with art in our three courses designed for K-12 educators: Art & Inquiry, Art & Activity, and Art & Ideas.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Introduction to Modern Art & Ideas
Be introduced to some of the overall benefits of studying modern and contemporary art through accessible and relevant themes.
Module 2: Places & Spaces
Discover some of the many ways that artists represent place and take inspiration from their environment.
Module 3: Art & Identity
See how artists create works of art to express, explore, and question identity.
Module 4: Transforming Everyday Objects
Discover how artists use everyday objects to challenge assumptions about what constitutes art and how it should be made. Explore a variety of artistic and design choices, and the creative acts of inventing and transforming everyday objects.
Reviews
- 5 stars82.33%
- 4 stars13.79%
- 3 stars2.66%
- 2 stars0.63%
- 1 star0.56%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MODERN ART & IDEAS
this course was the most interesting course that I have ever had. I learned lots of special things about the artist and their artworks and it leads me to find my way in my art career. thank you.
I aboslutely loved this course, it gave me the art inspiration that I needed to get back on track! Slight shame you have to then pay for the certificate at the end as it was described as free.
Achei que teve muitos textos, mas, de modo geral, o curso é muito bom para iniciantes. Poderia ter mais legendas para português nos vídeos e possibilidade de tradução automática do navegador.
A very informative and interesting course, with a large variety of artwork and history. I could complete it without any time pressures, and I enjoyed the reflections at the end of each week.
About the Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization
This Specialization will introduce you to the art of our time. Through original films and audio, you will go behind the scenes to look closely at artworks and into studios to hear directly from artists, designers, curators and others. This Specialization is for anyone who would like to learn more about modern and contemporary art. No prior knowledge is required. Enroll to receive invitations to virtual events, gain exclusive access to MoMA resources, and share ideas with an international learner community.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.