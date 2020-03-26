About this Course

103,816 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

35%

started a new career after completing these courses

35%

got a tangible career benefit from this course

18%

got a pay increase or promotion
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Creativity
  • Art
  • History
  • Art History
  • Art Direction

Learner Career Outcomes

35%

started a new career after completing these courses

35%

got a tangible career benefit from this course

18%

got a pay increase or promotion
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The Museum of Modern Art

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(68,599 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Modern Art & Ideas

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Places & Spaces

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 26 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Art & Identity

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Transforming Everyday Objects

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MODERN ART & IDEAS

View all reviews

About the Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization

Modern and Contemporary Art and Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder