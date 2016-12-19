About this Course

15,994 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The Museum of Modern Art

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(7,852 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Art & Ideas: Teaching with Themes

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 6 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Places & Spaces

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Art & Identity

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 20 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Transforming Everyday Objects

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 22 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ART & IDEAS: TEACHING WITH THEMES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder