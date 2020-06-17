CS
Mar 25, 2020
Thank You So Much MoMa and Cousera !! I'm super in love with this courses, it really help me a lot and teach me a lot ..And I will continue to choose any others course in MoMa,in Cousera ! Thank You
CA
Feb 13, 2017
This course was a wonderful and thorough introduction to Modern Art. So insightful and informative! I'd recommend it to anyone! It has definitely enhanced my lesson planning and teaching style.
By Sandy S•
Jun 17, 2020
This was a great course, that didn't overwhelm you but taught great themes with resources to take back to your students. (I teach elementary so some themes need to wait until they are older.)
By Paola B•
Feb 11, 2019
Este curso aporto una visión diferente de ver y como yo puedo aportar en el mundo de la enseñanza del arte, me pareció excelente, muy recomendado.
By Robert P•
Apr 23, 2020
From start to finish this was an exceptional course, the resources and reading were wonderful, resources that I will continue to refer back to and read over, as and when required - both for teaching and for bettering my understanding of the Art. The mix of videos, interactive tasks (message board), and final project were very well balanced and gave the course a well rounded feel overall. The level of challenge for each task was also very well judged, to encourage independent thinking and not total reliance on the given resources.
By Salvador F A•
Mar 25, 2020
I think that this course is suitable for anybody who works as a teacher or in the education field. Anyway, It can be interesting for anybody else who loves contemporary art to achieve another view of art. In my case, I've enjoyed and learned a lot of new things to apply personally to my pupils. A pleasure.
By ajaykumar n•
Apr 9, 2018
With no background in Art, I found this course extremely useful. The course is well designed and rigorous. Very good reading material and good ideas to take to a classroom.
By Anna S•
Sep 25, 2018
It's a very great course. I found it very usefull to introduce art in classroom by theme.
By Maria G A•
Aug 19, 2018
This course gave me inspiration to use art in the classroom, even though I am not an art teacher. Even more, it makes me think about how to connect art with the curriculum I have to teach in Social studies and foreign languages and motives me to cooperate with other colleagues, who teach others subjects at school, to find some common topics to teach by using art.
The videos and literature selected by the instructors are easy to understand and provide with many different ways to work with this theme.
The instructors and curators from MoMa are experienced and passionate teachers!
By 安原•
Mar 13, 2019
too general for audience who has already own some extent art knowledge
By Estefanía M C•
Feb 12, 2020
Art & Ideas: Teaching with Themes has definately fulfilled my expectations. It has helped me to bring together both of my favourite disciplines ART and TEACHING. I have really enjoyed the Video and lecturing material, but the best has been the small projects and final written piece that we have to present because it really summarises your knowledge and brings together both ART and TEACHING SKILLS.
I have also found a great insight in revising and reading other colleagues' work, they are all so unic and different and somehow they all show our own individual interests. So that was eye opening. I revised a Chinese colleague and the work he was discussing on his final work really made a big impact on me, since I am very fond of caligraphy and watercolours.
Personally, I have learnt critical, very creative and definately great interdisciplinary approach to teaching, which I think is the way forward in teaching. I am very surprised and happy of having done this course. Thank you.
By Lauren C•
May 21, 2020
This course was structured in a way I could digest and apply information each week. I loved the access to a variety of learning tools such as video and readings as well as the forums to interact with other participants all over the world. It has changed how I approach my planning and use a variety of resources with my students to introduce a theme.
By Chrystal S•
Mar 26, 2020
By Cerise A•
Feb 14, 2017
By Chandra H•
Aug 20, 2020
I really enjoyed learning so much about art in this class. I am an art teacher, but I have not received my art endorsement yet. This was really an enjoyable learning experience.
By Mai h•
Oct 20, 2020
Amazing course I learn a massive thing about modern art and the story behind each piece and how i can transform it to my students as lessons plan thank you Moma art museum
By Laura A•
May 15, 2020
The peer review grading was great but there should also be a system generated grading added.
By Raheem M•
May 12, 2020
I used to pride myself in my ability to create and express my creativity. Somewhere along the way, I think I lost touch with some of that, thinking the art world and the “real” world were separate things. They are not, and I certainly don’t need a specific environment to thrive creatively. This course has reminded me that the creative mind that I possess is what makes me truly me and gives me the opportunity to contribute, anywhere. After having completed this course, I have more fuel that will continue to drive me to keep creating, think critically and finding ways to be innovative in whatever role I take on. I encourage other young and more seasoned minds, alike to continue to find ways to create and try out new things, because the world is here for us to explore and its good to never stop learning.
By Csilla K•
Jul 24, 2020
I really enjoyed taking this course! The structure and the resources connected with the activities in this course were very engaging. I was eagerly looking forward to each new module of the week as I was completing them. I feel like my teacher toolbox is full of treasures now and I cannot wait to share and apply what I have learned with my students. I have a new appreciation for incorporation museum education in my classroom as much as possible.
By Ivonne V S•
Jun 1, 2020
This class helped me to look at other works of art that are not normally my teach and appreciate them and to engage with others would like them. I even related some of them with some of the themes of my own paintings. I also gained more confidence in my own abilities to teaches these themes with art students and even ask similar questions to my students when teaching other subjects.
By Filomena D L M R•
Jul 27, 2020
I enjoyed doing this course very much! I did not have time pressure and that helped a lot! During the confinement it kept my mind active. I have learnt a lot about art history and new ideas to carry out in my class. I highly recommend it! In fact I have recommend it already to many other teachers and will in my Instagram account @iammissfilo.
By Vijal S•
May 19, 2020
An amazing course for budding and experienced teachers. It gives you a complete insight about the various artists, their artworks and also how to incorporate the theme in classroom situations. Definitely a course every teacher must do!! Thank you to the MoMa team for conceptualizing this amazing course!
By Maria A C N T•
May 22, 2020
It was a very interesting course, the knowledge aquired is a very important information for my professional life. I would like to have a deeper education in this focus of arts education, it would be great to have a master or a certification in this theme.
By URIPE•
Aug 17, 2020
Informative and very insightful! I couldn't finish it all the way through since I was swamped with other requirements. There's more thoughtfulness that goes into creating artworks and I do feel more confident in my works and teaching it to others
By Carlotta P•
Apr 25, 2020
It is a really well structured course: a lot of material available, clear, fluid and dense explanations.
This is a path that leads you to deep reflections, on different themes and encourages you to pursue critical thinking.
Good "art" to all!!
By Kuka L•
Mar 12, 2021
Es un mecanismo fácil para personas con pocos conocimientos pero que se emocionan con el arte i ahora aun mas al entender el por que de las cosas. Asido un placer ahora por mi cuenta estudiare algunos autores descubiertos. Gracies repitire
By Ana O•
May 24, 2021
I really got what I expected and it was really amazing experience, I hope there will be more programs like this one. It was really great experience I have gained a lot of knowledge. Thank you MOMA for this opportunity.