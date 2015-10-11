Explore how to integrate works of art into your classroom with inquiry-based teaching methods originally developed for in-gallery museum education.
The Museum of Modern Art
The Museum of Modern Art is a place that fuels creativity, ignites minds, and provides inspiration. Join us in exploring the art, ideas, and issues of our time through the Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization or through individual courses: Modern Art & Ideas, Seeing Through Photographs, What Is Contemporary Art?, Fashion as Design, and In the Studio: Postwar Abstract Painting. Learn about teaching with art in our three courses designed for K-12 educators: Art & Inquiry, Art & Activity, and Art & Ideas.
This course will introduce ways to integrate works of art into your classroom by using inquiry-based teaching methods commonly used in museum settings. It is designed to give you the tools to create meaningful object-based learning activities that can be integrated into a wide variety of curricula. All the strategies covered emphasize literacy and critical thinking skills that connect across disciplines.
In this module we will discuss and review the different ways that you can facilitate close-looking with your students and engaging in open-ended, inquiry-based conversation around works of art. Don’t wait to start practicing! Grab a friend or a family member and start leading inquiry-based conversation around a work of art, or anything. As you will see in the Google Hangout video, you can use a digital image or any object that you have around that would lend itself to leading an inquiry-based discussion. These practice sessions are not required but the more you practice, the easier and better your classroom performance will be.
This section explores interactive methods that promote an open-ended, two-way exchange of ideas and engage a specific set of skills including close-looking, peer-to-peer learning, creative thinking, and problem-solving.
In this module we will model ways that you can incorporate inquiry around a work of art into your classroom and make connections to curricula. We will also explore the types of resources that you can access to supplement your lesson development and planning.
This course has taught me new ways in which to engage with artwork and how to get a classroom to a classroom to engage with a piece of artwork!
This course is a great way to begin looking at art and inquiry based learning. Great teaching and great tools for learning!
As with the other MoMA class, I found it very helpful for use with my 9th and 10th grade English classes. Thank you for the insights!
Outstanding course! I am a museum docent and found strategies presented extremely successful for museum teaching..
