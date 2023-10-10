Teaching with Art. Using Inquiry, Activities, and Themes

Art can be a powerful catalyst for a better understanding of ourselves and a range of other subjects. Learn how to integrate modern and contemporary art into the classroom using inquiry-based teaching, activities, and accessible themes. Museum educators will guide you through strategies and resources that encourage and empower students.
Applied Learning Project
To complete this specialization, you will create three lesson plans, using inquiry-based strategies, multimodal activities, and thematic approaches. You will also learn techniques for cultivating integrating Social Emotional Learning into your teaching practice and curriculum.