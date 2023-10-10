The Museum of Modern Art
Teaching with Art: Using Inquiry, Activities, and Themes Specialization
The Museum of Modern Art

Teaching with Art. Using Inquiry, Activities, and Themes

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Larissa Raphael
Francis Estrada
Lisa Mazzola

Instructors: Larissa Raphael

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.9

(51 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn the ways inquiry, activities, and accessible themes can support students’ creative thinking.

  • Explore how to enhance students’ ability to make connections between classroom content and their prior knowledge and experiences.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 3 course series

Art & Inquiry: Museum Teaching Strategies For Your Classroom

Course 1, 12 hours, 4.8 (465 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Understand the definition of inquiry and learn how to develop engaging inquiry-based lessons

  • Understand the benefits of inquiry-based learning and its impact on students’ personal development and critical thinking skills

  • Analyze the qualities, formats, and instruction techniques that facilitate collective meaning making

  • Practice inquiry-based learning from a student’s perspective

Art & Activity: Interactive Strategies for Engaging with Art

Course 2, 11 hours, 4.8 (1,224 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Understand the definition of  “activity” and other terminology used to discuss active learning

  • Analyze the formats and techniques that make for a good activity

  • Understand the benefits of activity-based learning and its impact on students’ personal development

  • Practice active learning from a student’s perspective

Art & Ideas: Teaching with Themes

Course 3, 14 hours, 4.8 (468 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explore works of modern and contemporary art through a variety of accessible themes that relate to classroom content and student experiences.

  • Learn about the ways that a thematic approach supports interdisciplinary teaching and learning

  • Hear directly from artists about their ideas and processes

  • Gain exposure to a range of digital resources available for teaching with themes and incorporating content around works of art into your classroom

Instructors

Larissa Raphael
The Museum of Modern Art
3 Courses167,418 learners

Offered by

The Museum of Modern Art

