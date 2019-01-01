Larissa Raphael is the Associate Educator of School and Teacher Programs at The Museum of Modern Art. She manages the school visit program and oversees MoMA’s school partnerships. Larissa received a MSEd in Museum Education from Bank Street College of Education and a BA in Classics from New York University. Prior to MoMA, she worked with school and family audiences at the Rubin Museum of Art, the Ukrainian Museum and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Larissa is also a fiber artist—her practice draws on the folk traditions of her Ukrainian heritage and incorporates natural materials. Instagram @handmadebylarissaraphael