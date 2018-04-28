Want to know how some of the 20th century’s most celebrated artists made abstract paintings? This course offers an in-depth, hands-on look at the materials, techniques, and thinking of seven New York School artists, including Willem de Kooning, Yayoi Kusama, Agnes Martin, Barnett Newman, Jackson Pollock, Ad Reinhardt, and Mark Rothko. Through studio demonstrations and gallery walkthroughs, you’ll form a deeper understanding of what a studio practice means and how ideas develop from close looking, and you’ll gain a sensitivity to the physical qualities of paint. Readings and other resources will round out your understanding, providing broader cultural, intellectual, and historical context about the decades after World War II, when these artists were active.
In the Studio: Postwar Abstract PaintingThe Museum of Modern Art
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
43%
43%
Skills you will gain
- Art History
- Art
- History
- Color Theory
Learner Career Outcomes
43%
43%
Offered by
The Museum of Modern Art
The Museum of Modern Art is a place that fuels creativity, ignites minds, and provides inspiration. Join us in exploring the art, ideas, and issues of our time through the Modern and Contemporary Art and Design Specialization or through individual courses: Modern Art & Ideas, Seeing Through Photographs, What Is Contemporary Art?, Fashion as Design, and In the Studio: Postwar Abstract Painting. Learn about teaching with art in our three courses designed for K-12 educators: Art & Inquiry, Art & Activity, and Art & Ideas.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Barnett Newman
Willem de Kooning
Jackson Pollock
Reviews
- 5 stars92.60%
- 4 stars6.17%
- 3 stars0.53%
- 2 stars0.30%
- 1 star0.38%
TOP REVIEWS FROM IN THE STUDIO: POSTWAR ABSTRACT PAINTING
I have thoroughly enjoyed doing this course. It has proved useful in boosting my confidence in studying, as well as providing me with inspiration for my own work, both in painting and ceramics.
This is the best art class I have ever taken. It offers a perfect mix of studio art/painting techniques and art history. Instructor Corey D'Augustine is fantastic. Thoroughly enjoyed this course!
This course was very well structured, and the instructor's personal and often humorous approach was informative and engaging, covering very complex subject matter in an accessible way.
Really enjoyed this course, first course I have taken in this area of study. The course has given me an understanding of the artists covered and can't wait to see the artists paintings in person.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.