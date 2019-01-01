Christian Rattemeyer is the Director at SculptureCenter, in Long Island City, New York, and was the Harvey S. Shipley Miller Associate Curator in the Department of Drawings & Prints at The Museum of Modern Art from 2007 to 2019. At MoMA, Rattemeyer curated and co-curated the exhibitions SURROUNDS: 11 Installations (2019), Unfinished Conversations: New Work from the Collection (2017), Transmissions: Art in Eastern Europe and Latin America 1960–1980 (2015), Alighiero Boetti: Game Plan (2012), Eyes Closed/Eyes Open: Recent Acquisitions in Drawing (2012), Projects 95: Runa Islam (2011), I Am Still Alive: Politics and Everyday Life in Contemporary Drawing (2011), Compass in Hand: Selections from The Judith Rothschild Foundation Contemporary Drawings Collection (2009) and Lines, Grids, Stains, Words (2007).