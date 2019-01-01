Profile

Christian Rattemeyer

Harvey S. Shipley Miller Associate Curator

    Christian Rattemeyer is the Director at SculptureCenter, in Long Island City, New York, and was the Harvey S. Shipley Miller Associate Curator in the Department of Drawings & Prints at The Museum of Modern Art from 2007 to 2019. At MoMA, Rattemeyer curated and co-curated the exhibitions SURROUNDS: 11 Installations (2019), Unfinished Conversations: New Work from the Collection (2017), Transmissions: Art in Eastern Europe and Latin America 1960–1980 (2015), Alighiero Boetti: Game Plan (2012), Eyes Closed/Eyes Open: Recent Acquisitions in Drawing (2012), Projects 95: Runa Islam (2011), I Am Still Alive: Politics and Everyday Life in Contemporary Drawing (2011), Compass in Hand: Selections from The Judith Rothschild Foundation Contemporary Drawings Collection (2009) and Lines, Grids, Stains, Words (2007).

    What Is Contemporary Art?

