Arièle Dionne-Krosnick was a Curatorial Assistant in the Department of Architecture and Design at The Museum of Modern Art from 2016-2020. Her work focuses primarily on contemporary architecture and design as it relates to broader socio-political issues. Arièle coordinated the Young Architects Program annual competition at MoMA/MoMA PS1, and has worked on the recent exhibitions Insecurities: Tracing Displacement and Shelter (2016), Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive (2017), and Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America (2021) which focuses on the impact of systemic racism on architecture and urban design in the United States.