Profile

Arièle Dionne-Krosnick

Curatorial Assistant

    Bio

    Arièle Dionne-Krosnick was a Curatorial Assistant in the Department of Architecture and Design at The Museum of Modern Art from 2016-2020. Her work focuses primarily on contemporary architecture and design as it relates to broader socio-political issues. Arièle coordinated the Young Architects Program annual competition at MoMA/MoMA PS1, and has worked on the recent exhibitions Insecurities: Tracing Displacement and Shelter (2016), Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive (2017), and Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America (2021) which focuses on the impact of systemic racism on architecture and urban design in the United States.

    Courses

    What Is Contemporary Art?

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder