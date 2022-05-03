Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Reimagining Blackness and Architecture by The Museum of Modern Art

4.9
stars
49 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

Architecture structures our daily lives. It shapes our homes, streets, neighborhoods, cities and more. But who gets to create and occupy these spaces? In the United States, a long history of anti-Black racism has created spatial inequalities that are built into the physical environment and erased the stories of Black architects and communities. Reimagining Blackness and Architecture explores the relationship between architecture and Blackness as an identity and a lived experience. You’ll hear directly from Black artists, architects, scholars, and writers who reimagine their surroundings and highlight the ways Black makers have changed the world. You’ll see how architects are working to transform American cities into more equitable places using everything from textiles, hip hop, and fiction to spices and spaceships. And you’ll hear from an international range of artists, who create spaces for their communities and make visible the stories of Black life in their work. The course is structured around five themes: Imagination, Care, Knowledge, Refusal, and Liberation. Each week, through original films, audio interviews, and readings, you’ll expand your understanding of architecture as a practice that reaches across time, place, and form. Creative activities and prompts for reflection will encourage you to consider your own role in shaping your communities. Course image credit: Dawoud Bey. A Couple at a Main Street Bus Stop, Rochester, NY. 1989. Gelatin silver print, 11 7/16 × 22 1/16" (29.1 × 56 cm). The Museum of Modern Art, New York. Acquired through the generosity of Ruth Nordenbrook. © 2021 Dawoud Bey...

Top reviews

By Mellisa S

May 3, 2022

I have absolutely no regrets on taking this course. All of the course information provided (videos, interviews, texts) were not only easy to follow and navigate but they were also very inspiring and thought provoking. There was a lot of new material that I learned from and a lot of content that motivated and inspired me as a Black woman, and also influenced my art as a visual artist. The artists and ideas presented in the course were authentic, original, and stimulating.

By kYmberly K

Jan 6, 2022

This is an amazing course! I am a PhD student at the University of North Texas, Information Science, Interdisciplinary Studies. My research is about African American Community Archives in Texas.

Once I took this course it opened my mind to another perspective that I am now looking at as it pertains to access to archives in institutions and the makeup of the buildings.

I really appreciate this course; I am still reviewing the materials!!!

By Ansel C

Apr 21, 2021

The course was very informative and extremely thought provoking. As an architect that graduated from India, it has further deepened the realization of how education in art and architecture is heavily influenced by a racial bias, sidelining the regional as inferior or irrelevant.

By Ashley A

Mar 31, 2021

This course was better than I ever imagined. Truly appreciative that I had the opportunity to learn about architecture and art from a whole new perspective. Loved every second.

By Aaron W

Apr 12, 2021

Great content and good mix of readings and videos. Made me aware of so many artists and architects and activists that I had never heard of before.

By Michele G

Apr 21, 2021

The course designers did a great job including so much important information in six weeks.

By Karen K

Apr 26, 2021

An engaging, well-paced, critical course. Would recommend to all architects.

By Alison M

Apr 7, 2022

V​ery informative and thought provoking

By Brandi G

Jun 25, 2021

Excellent education experience!!!

By Ana P A R

Aug 6, 2021

M

