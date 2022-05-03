AA
Mar 30, 2021
This course was better than I ever imagined. Truly appreciative that I had the opportunity to learn about architecture and art from a whole new perspective. Loved every second.
AW
Apr 12, 2021
Great content and good mix of readings and videos. Made me aware of so many artists and architects and activists that I had never heard of before.
By Mellisa S•
May 3, 2022
I have absolutely no regrets on taking this course. All of the course information provided (videos, interviews, texts) were not only easy to follow and navigate but they were also very inspiring and thought provoking. There was a lot of new material that I learned from and a lot of content that motivated and inspired me as a Black woman, and also influenced my art as a visual artist. The artists and ideas presented in the course were authentic, original, and stimulating.
By kYmberly K•
Jan 6, 2022
This is an amazing course! I am a PhD student at the University of North Texas, Information Science, Interdisciplinary Studies. My research is about African American Community Archives in Texas.
Once I took this course it opened my mind to another perspective that I am now looking at as it pertains to access to archives in institutions and the makeup of the buildings.
I really appreciate this course; I am still reviewing the materials!!!
By Ansel C•
Apr 21, 2021
The course was very informative and extremely thought provoking. As an architect that graduated from India, it has further deepened the realization of how education in art and architecture is heavily influenced by a racial bias, sidelining the regional as inferior or irrelevant.
By Ashley A•
Mar 31, 2021
By Aaron W•
Apr 12, 2021
By Michele G•
Apr 21, 2021
The course designers did a great job including so much important information in six weeks.
By Karen K•
Apr 26, 2021
An engaging, well-paced, critical course. Would recommend to all architects.
By Alison M•
Apr 7, 2022
Very informative and thought provoking
By Brandi G•
Jun 25, 2021
Excellent education experience!!!
By Ana P A R•
Aug 6, 2021
