About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to describe the role of gender bias in historical public art and design and how it perpetuates cultural norms of gender inequity, such as "work"

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Visual Literacy

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 19 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Art and Social Justice

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Gender Bias

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 6 readings
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Visualizing Women's Work

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder