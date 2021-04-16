Introducción al Marketing de Redes Sociales con Visme
Crea un post para Instagram
Diseña un post para Instagram Story
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Al final de este proyecto, usted habrá creado dos publicaciones para la red social Instagram usando la versión gratis de Visme. Sus habilidades adquiridas le ayudarán a anunciar su comercio o sus productos en las redes sociales. El Social Media Marketing es una parte de la estrategia general de marketing de toda marca que desarrolla acciones en las redes sociales destinadas a dar a conocer sus servicios o productos y, de esta forma, generar una vinculación con su público objetivo. La plataforma Visme ofrece todas las herramientas necesarias para crear un producto tanto organizado como visualmente atractivo y fácilmente de compartir y trabajar en equipo. Usted aprenderá en este proyecto guiado a organizar sus ideas y a utilizar herramientas de diseño gráfico para crear posts de redes sociales. Usted podrá incorporar un esquema de color , imágenes, y otros elementos de diseño grafico. Crear posts de redes sociales es una parte importante del social media marketing para conectar con su público objetivo y crecer su comercio sin gran inversión. Nota: Este curso es de mayor utilidad para estudiantes que residen en la región de América del Norte. Actualmente, estamos trabajando para proporcionar la misma experiencia en otras regiones.
Este proyecto está diseñado para personas sin conocimientos de Visme quienes desean crear medios digitales para las redes sociales.
Marketing
Graphic Design
visme
redes sociales
Crea una cuenta de Visme usando una cuenta de Google
Obtenga conocimientos de cómo navegar las herramientas y los menús de Visme
Diseñe un post para Instagram con Visme
Crea un post para Instagram Story con Visme
Comparta, guarde y organice sus proyectos en Visme
