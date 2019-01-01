Profile

Michelle Flores

Subject Matter Expert

    Bio

    Hello! My name is Michelle and I will be your instructor for this guided project. I am a Spanish and French teacher with a passion for foreign languages and learning. I have spent the past 15 years working both in the educational and administrative field. The digitalized world we live in evolves from day to day and it is fascinating to keep up with progress. I enjoy widening my student's horizon and teaching new skills. I am excited to guide you through this project and introduce you to Easil. I am originally from Spain but have lived in many different countries and continents. Currently my family and I are living in Germany, after having spent the past eight years in Houston. I love traveling, exploring new places and playing sports. Our family is engaged in our local community and regularly volunteer in different projects.

    Courses

    Advertise and grow your business on Facebook with Canva

    Understanding the average Facebook User

    Create Facebook Graphics in Visme

    Improve your productivity and performance with Canva

    Interessen des durchschnittlichen Facebook Nutzers

    Create a Storyboard in Canva

    Edita fotos para redes sociales con PicsArt

    Introducción al diseño de Mercadeo con Canva

    Diseña Productos Digitales con Visme

    How to create and join teams in Canva

    Configura Tiendas en Facebook Shops con Canva

    Diseña stories para Instagram y Facebook con Canva

    First Steps in Easil

    Create Digital Products with Visme

    Erstelle Stories für Instagram und Facebook in Easil

    Gestalte deinen virtuellen Klassenzimmer mit Canva

    Erstelle Grafiken für Facebook in Visme

    Anuncie y crezca su negocio en Facebook con Canva

    Crea imprimibles digitales de enseñanza con Canva

    Diseña historias para Instagram y Facebook con Easil

    First Steps in Visme

    Define tu objetivo para tu campaña publicitaria en Facebook

    Erstelle und verkaufe digitale Arbeitsblätter mit Canva

    Designe Facebook / Instagram Story Posts mit Canva

    Crea diagramas con Visme

    Increase Engagement to your Instagram Business Profile

    Crea un Mood Board con Canva

    Einführung in PicsArt für Soziale Medien

    Create an Organizational Company Chart with Canva

    Erstelle digitale Produkte in Visme

    Crea una Declaración de Misión y Visión con Canva

    Crea Diagramas de Negocio con Canva

    Aumente su productividad y su rendimiento con Canva

    Erstelle Diagramme mit Visme

    Erstelle ein digitales Moodboard in Canva

    Bewirb dein Kleinunternehmen auf Facebook mit Canva

    Einführung in Easil für Soziale Medien

    Finde Zielgruppen-Interessen mit Facebook Audience Insights

    Crea equipos y trabaja en grupos con Canva

    Erstelle ein Mockup in Canva

    Presenta datos y gráficos con Canva

    Introducción a PicsArt para Redes Sociales

    Crea una página de un vistazo para su empresa con Canva

    Crea un Storyboard con Canva

    Create a Mockup in Canva

    Diseñe su Aula Virtual con Canva

    Designe dein Ebook mit Canva

    Crea Anuncios para las Redes Sociales con Canva

    Aumenta la interacción con tu página de negocio en Instagram

    Crea Posts Animados para Redes Sociales con Canva

    Crea un mockup en Canva

    Descubre diferentes formatos de anuncios en Facebook

    Steigere den Zugriff auf dein Instagram Business Profil

    Introducción a Easil para Redes Sociales

    Entiende tu grupo objetivo en Facebook Audience Insights

    Verbesserung und Bearbeitung von Facebook Werbeanzeigen

    Erstelle einen Instagram Business Account

    Design Your Virtual Classroom with Canva

    Create Social Media ads with Canva to promote your business

    Digital Business Marketing with Easil

    Edita fotos para las redes sociales con Canva

    Crea Videos para Redes Sociales con Canva

    Einführung in Facebook Audience Insights

    Gestalte deinen Shop in Facebook Shops mit Canva

    Create Charts and Graphs in Visme

    Diseña tu eBook con Canva

    Introducción a Facebook Ads Manager

    Introduction to Easil for Social Media

    Erstelle Diagramme in Canva

    Erstelle eine interaktive Mindmap in Canva

    Primeros Pasos en Easil

    Primeros Pasos en Instagram for Business

    Verstehe den durchschnittlichen Facebook Nutzer

    How to optimize your Instagram Business Profile

    Intereses del usuario típico en Facebook

    Crea y diseña productos digitales en Canva

    Anuncie su evento para recaudar fondos con Canva

    Take your Ebook Design to the Next Level with Canva

    Crea una infografía en Canva

    Erstelle ein Storyboard in Canva

    Create and Sell Digital Teaching Printables with Canva

    Como editar y mejorar tus anuncios en Facebook

    Entiende el usuario típico en Facebook

    How to edit photos for Social media with Canva

    Crea un mapa mental interactivo usando Canva

    Marketing Digital con Easil

    Create a Company Vision and Mission Statement with Canva

    Entdecke verschiedene Arten von Facebook Ads

    Crea Gráficos para las Redes Sociales con Canva

    Crea un mapa de proceso con Canva

    Kreiere Logos für dein Unternehmen mit Canva

    Crea una cuenta de negocio en Instagram

    Advertise your Fundraiser using Canva

    Get started with Facebook Audience Insights

    Introducción a Facebook Audience Insights

    Einführung in Marketing Design mit Canva

    Kreiere animierte Posts für soziale Medien mit Canva

    Create a Digital Mood Board with Canva

    Optimiza tu cuenta de negocio en Instagram

    Create an At-a-Glance Page for your company with Canva

