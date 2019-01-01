Hello! My name is Michelle and I will be your instructor for this guided project. I am a Spanish and French teacher with a passion for foreign languages and learning. I have spent the past 15 years working both in the educational and administrative field. The digitalized world we live in evolves from day to day and it is fascinating to keep up with progress. I enjoy widening my student's horizon and teaching new skills. I am excited to guide you through this project and introduce you to Easil. I am originally from Spain but have lived in many different countries and continents. Currently my family and I are living in Germany, after having spent the past eight years in Houston. I love traveling, exploring new places and playing sports. Our family is engaged in our local community and regularly volunteer in different projects.