Faculty Bio Melanie Manos is an interdisciplinary artist working in performance, lens-based media and installation. She earned a B.A. from UCLA, and an M.F.A. from University of Michigan Stamps School of Art & Design where she holds a Lecturer II position. She’s a 2020 Kresge Arts in Detroit Fellowship Award recipient and a University of Michigan Institute of Humanities 2020 Summer Faculty Fellow for the project Visualizing Women’s Work. Manos has performed and exhibited internationally in England (Filia: A Feminist Conference), Canada (Museum London and Banff Centre for the Arts and Creativity) and Japan (The Museum Of Contemporary Ceramic Art), as well as in the U.S. at venues such as Zuckerman Museum, Atlanta, and Simone DeSousa Gallery, Detroit. She’s been Artist-in-Residence at the MacDowell Art Colony, Banff Centre for the Arts, UCross Foundation, School of Architecture at Taliesin (formerly the Frank Lloyd School of Architecture), Holes In the Wall Collective (NY), and others. She recently directed/performed Women's Department at Crosstown Arts, Memphis, housed in a former Sears Department Store, featuring eight performers connected by nylons worn on their heads, and is conducting research for Women's Department performative events at other locations throughout the U.S. Manos collaborates with artist Sarah Buckius as The ManosBuckius Cooperative (The MBC) focusing on labor and the human/technology interface. MBC videos have played in video/electronic festivals globally in over 20 countries. A new MBC video premiered at Switch, 2020, an exhibition of projected videos throughout Nenagh, Ireland, for the town’s 800th anniversary and will be on exhibit at MKII, London, 2021, for “Distanced Domestic.” Insta:melanie_manos www.melaniemanos.com www.manosbuckiuscooperative.com