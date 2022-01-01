- Community Outreach
Talking about Race and Racism
Anti-Racism Specialization
Be an anti-racist ally!. Gain confidence participating in and guiding conversations about race, racism, and identity and act as an ally in your community to combat racism and white supremacy.
What you will learn
By completing this specialization, you will be able to participate in and guide conversations about race, racism, and anti-racism.
You will be able to describe the historical and linguistic constructions of race and racism in the United States and define intersectionality.
You will be able to engage in anti-racist practices and design a community outreach project.
how to talk about race and racism
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learn, speak, act! The assignments and projects in Anti-Racism guide you from learning the basics of talking about race and racism to guiding a more nuanced and historically-informed conversation about identity in your cultural context. The specialization culminates with an invitation to reflect on the ways in which you can be an anti-racist advocate and challenges you to design a community outreach project that's specific to your circumstances and skills.
No praticular background is necessary, other than a desire to learn about race and racism and be an anti-racist advocate.
Anti-Racism I
Anti-Racism I is an introduction to the topic of race and racism in the United States. The primary audience for this course is anyone who is interested in learning about race/racism in the US who has never taken a course in critical race or ethnic studies or affiliated fields (indeed, who may not know what the fields of critical race studies or ethnic studies are), who has never read a book about race/racism, or attended any race equity or diversity trainings on the topic of race/racism.
Anti-Racism II
Anti-Racism II is an intermediate course between Anti-Racism I and Anti-Racism III, focusing on the topic of race, racism, and strategies regarding how to be an anti-racist. Anti-Racism II is for anyone who has previously taken Anti-Racism I, or who has basic knowledge of the racial issues plaguing the United States, and globally.
Anti-Racism III
Anti-Racism III is the third course in CU Boulder's Anti-Racism specialization on Coursera. You will be asked to apply and deepen what you've learned about race, racism, identity, and inequality in the first and second courses to a more global context that understands systemic racism and white supremacy as a human rights issue. You will also be invited to consider how you might engage in anti-racist practices in your own life, and you will be challenged to design a community outreach project that leverages your own experience and skills as an anti-racism advocate. Anti-Racism III will be available in Fall 2021.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
