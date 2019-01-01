I am a DJ, Musician, and Producer. My current work as a race scholar in the department of ethnic studies is the progression of my own social science theory deemed "Audio Intersectionality." Defined as: Conjoining intersectional contexts i.e. race, gender, sexuality, and class, with sound, music, and performance studies to determine, demarcate, and evaluate the methods in which sound and music has been used operationally as a method of subjugation and normalization, or as strategies of resistance and platforms of activism (survival) (for the purpose of my research)aimed at African American and Queer African American communities in the United States,however can be applied to diasporic communities of Africana, Asian, Latinx, Chicanx, MiddleEastern, and Indigenous descent globally.