Anti-Racism III is the third course in CU Boulder's Anti-Racism specialization on Coursera. You will be asked to apply and deepen what you've learned about race, racism, identity, and inequality in the first and second courses to a more global context that understands systemic racism and white supremacy as a human rights issue. You will also be invited to consider how you might engage in anti-racist practices in your own life, and you will be challenged to design a community outreach project that leverages your own experience and skills as an anti-racism advocate. Anti-Racism III will be available in Fall 2021.
About this Course
You should have already taken Anti-Racism I and II or have extensive background in ethnic studies and critical race theory.
What you will learn
By successfully completing this course, you will be able to identify and address the barriers that stand in the way of anti-racism work.
You will be able to intervene as a bystander in racist or discriminatory interactions.
You will be able to create an action plan to incorporate anti-racism in your life as an everyday practice.
Skills you will gain
- Community Outreach
- History of Race and Racism
- Talking about Race and Racism
- Global Race and Racism
- anti-racism
You should have already taken Anti-Racism I and II or have extensive background in ethnic studies and critical race theory.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Road to Anti-Racism
In this module, you will build on the lessons from Anti-Racism I and II and take what you have learned and put it into action. We call Week 1 “The Road to Anti-Racism,” and provide you with readings and viewings about concrete things you can do to enact anti-racism.
Roadblocks to Anti-Racism
In this module, you will learn strategies for overcoming roadblocks in enacting everyday anti-racism practices.
How to Keep Driving on the Road to Anti-Racism
In this module, you will learn tools, strategies, and resources to keep making anti-racism an everyday practice.
About the Anti-Racism Specialization
Anti-Racism is a three-course specialization intended for anyone who is interested in learning about race and racism, particularly in the context of the United States, wants to be an anti-racist advocate, or seeks to incorporate anti-racist practices into their daily lives.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.