About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Anti-Racism Specialization
Intermediate Level

Y​ou should have already taken Anti-Racism I and II or have extensive background in ethnic studies and critical race theory.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • B​y successfully completing this course, you will be able to identify and address the barriers that stand in the way of anti-racism work.

  • Y​ou will be able to intervene as a bystander in racist or discriminatory interactions.

  • Y​ou will be able to create an action plan to incorporate anti-racism in your life as an everyday practice.

Skills you will gain

  • Community Outreach
  • History of Race and Racism
  • Talking about Race and Racism
  • Global Race and Racism
  • anti-racism
Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

The Road to Anti-Racism

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 105 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Roadblocks to Anti-Racism

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 55 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

How to Keep Driving on the Road to Anti-Racism

10 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Anti-Racism Specialization

Anti-Racism

