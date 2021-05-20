About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Anti-Racism Specialization
Intermediate Level

W​e recommend that you have completed Anti-Racism I or have some experience with critical race theory or ethnic studies.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • As a result of taking this course, you will be able to describe the historical and linguistic foundations of race and racism in the United States.

  • You will be able to apply the theory of Intersectionality to your personal experience.

  • You will be able to evaluate the role of race and racism in your personal lif​e, family, and community.

Skills you will gain

  • History of Race and Racism
  • Thinking about Race and Racism
  • Intersectionality
  • Dialogue
  • anti-racism
Course 2 of 3 in the
Anti-Racism Specialization
Intermediate Level

W​e recommend that you have completed Anti-Racism I or have some experience with critical race theory or ethnic studies.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Historical Constructions of Race and Racism

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 73 min), 10 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Linguistic Constructions of Race and Racism

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 68 min), 4 readings
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Interpreting Intersectionality

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 83 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Create a Dialogue

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 92 min)

TOP REVIEWS FROM ANTI-RACISM II

About the Anti-Racism Specialization

Anti-Racism

Coursera Footer

