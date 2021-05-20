Anti-Racism II is an intermediate course between Anti-Racism I and Anti-Racism III, focusing on the topic of race, racism, and strategies regarding how to be an anti-racist. Anti-Racism II is for anyone who has previously taken Anti-Racism I, or who has basic knowledge of the racial issues plaguing the United States, and globally.
This course is part of the Anti-Racism Specialization
We recommend that you have completed Anti-Racism I or have some experience with critical race theory or ethnic studies.
As a result of taking this course, you will be able to describe the historical and linguistic foundations of race and racism in the United States.
You will be able to apply the theory of Intersectionality to your personal experience.
You will be able to evaluate the role of race and racism in your personal life, family, and community.
- History of Race and Racism
- Thinking about Race and Racism
- Intersectionality
- Dialogue
- anti-racism
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Historical Constructions of Race and Racism
In the first week of the course, you will be guided through readings, documentaries, and interview discussions with reference to three of the most important historical structures of oppression and dominance in American society: settler colonialism, race and racism, and hyper/toxic masculinity.
Linguistic Constructions of Race and Racism
In the second week of the course, you will navigate multi-media material that takes you through the processes in which race and racism have been constructed through our vernaculars, including a provocative lecture of Ijeoma Oluo reading from her award winning book, So You Want to Talk About Race.
Interpreting Intersectionality
In the third week of the course, you will think critically about philosophies of intersectionality and the vitalness of marginalized folk to self-identify.
Create a Dialogue
In the fourth and final week of the course, you will see what we, as scholars, are implying when we talk about critical thought and critical thinking. We are talking about providing solutions and determining that many of the solutions begin with acknowledgment of self, self-engagement, and self-transcendence.
Reviews
I would have loved the course not starting with white fragility. Overall the course is full of resources and a great beginning point.
I am grateful that I took the course. I have learned so much and am comfortable talking about Anti-Racism to others . I look forward to taking Anti-Racism III when it becomes available.
About the Anti-Racism Specialization
Anti-Racism is a three-course specialization intended for anyone who is interested in learning about race and racism, particularly in the context of the United States, wants to be an anti-racist advocate, or seeks to incorporate anti-racist practices into their daily lives.
