Learner Reviews & Feedback for Anti-Racism II by University of Colorado Boulder

4.9
stars
14 ratings
7 reviews

Anti-Racism II is an intermediate course between Anti-Racism I and Anti-Racism III, focusing on the topic of race, racism, and strategies regarding how to be an anti-racist. Anti-Racism II is for anyone who has previously taken Anti-Racism I, or who has basic knowledge of the racial issues plaguing the United States, and globally. Anti-Racism I focused upon how to have open dialogue and conversations about race and racism. Anti-Racism II takes on the vital role assisting students in guiding their own conversations regarding race, and additionally gender and sexuality. Anti-Racism II will expand your knowledge and critically engage your inquiry, centering upon short interviews with leading scholars and activists in the field. Coupled with supplementary video and reading material, these interviews will further demonstrate the power of open dialogue and self-narration, directing you towards being an anti-racist ally. The centrality of the course interviews will culminate in a final project where students will construct and carry out their own personalized interview. The final project will test dialogic skills while asserting the importance of intimate conversations about race, gender, and sexuality. This is challenging work in troubling times that may conjure uneasy feelings and emotions. Anti-Racism II can work as a bridge coming face to face with your personal individual relationship with social demands plaguing us nationally and globally. The remedy is to allow yourself uncomfortableness in order to get to the solutions. We are all in this together. Peace & Love Shawn Course logo image credit: Emmanuel Gido, 08/31/2020. Available on Unsplash at https://unsplash.com/photos/SAjZSZUA690...

By Cynthia B

Jul 25, 2021

I am grateful that I took the course. I have learned so much and am comfortable talking about Anti-Racism to others . I look forward to taking Anti-Racism III when it becomes available.

By David K

Nov 23, 2021

Thank you for making this course!

By Samantha G

Sep 4, 2021

Exceptional Course

By Richard K M

Aug 13, 2021

Good course! This is the third such Racism/Anti-Racism course I've taken through Coursera. Difficult Stuff, to be sure! But I'm generally a better person for having taken pursued this topic. I look forward to taking Anti-Racism III from CU Boulder via Coursera when it becomes available. I quite enjoyed Shawn O'Neal and Dr Jennifer Ho as instructors of record. They're engaging, knowledgeable, organized, precise, and they've engaged a nice selection of guest speakers for the various components of the course. Well done!

By Kendra T

May 20, 2021

I would have loved the course not starting with white fragility. Overall the course is full of resources and a great beginning point.

By Daniel R

Apr 26, 2022

This is an amazing course. I highly reccomend doing the specialization ( 3 part series of Anti-Racism) its worth the time and you learn alot. It does not really feel like a class, not like what you imagine when you think of school work. it is easy to understand, easy to do the work, you dont have to stress over it which makes learning the content so much easier. on to number 3 i go.

By Dr. R M ( H & H

Apr 19, 2022

Great content

