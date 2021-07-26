By Cynthia B•
Jul 25, 2021
I am grateful that I took the course. I have learned so much and am comfortable talking about Anti-Racism to others . I look forward to taking Anti-Racism III when it becomes available.
By David K•
Nov 23, 2021
Thank you for making this course!
By Samantha G•
Sep 4, 2021
Exceptional Course
By Richard K M•
Aug 13, 2021
Good course! This is the third such Racism/Anti-Racism course I've taken through Coursera. Difficult Stuff, to be sure! But I'm generally a better person for having taken pursued this topic. I look forward to taking Anti-Racism III from CU Boulder via Coursera when it becomes available. I quite enjoyed Shawn O'Neal and Dr Jennifer Ho as instructors of record. They're engaging, knowledgeable, organized, precise, and they've engaged a nice selection of guest speakers for the various components of the course. Well done!
By Kendra T•
May 20, 2021
I would have loved the course not starting with white fragility. Overall the course is full of resources and a great beginning point.
By Daniel R•
Apr 26, 2022
This is an amazing course. I highly reccomend doing the specialization ( 3 part series of Anti-Racism) its worth the time and you learn alot. It does not really feel like a class, not like what you imagine when you think of school work. it is easy to understand, easy to do the work, you dont have to stress over it which makes learning the content so much easier. on to number 3 i go.
By Dr. R M ( H & H•
Apr 19, 2022
Great content