About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Anti-Racism Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o particular background required. Just a willingness to engage meaningfully with questions of race and racism.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • how to talk about race and racism

  • how to distinguish the difference between talking about race/racism and participating in racist acts

  • how to use contemporary intersectional terminology through a provided glossary

  • how to define systemic and institutional racism

Skills you will gain

  • History of Race and Racism
  • Talking about Race and Racism
  • Anti-Racism Terms
  • Identity
  • anti-racism
Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Defining

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 27 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Week 2: Identifying

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 8 readings
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Week 3: Applying

7 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 101 min), 11 readings, 1 quiz

About the Anti-Racism Specialization

Anti-Racism

