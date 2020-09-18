TM
Jan 23, 2021
This course has been an excellent start to my education around what it means to be anti-racist. My education has just begun and I look forward to Anti-Racism II. Thank you for this opportunity!
TR
Mar 25, 2021
Shawn and Jennifer made this course easy and learn and understand social injustices past and present. I look forward to the idea of Anti-Racism II.
By Catherine M•
Sep 17, 2020
I have complete my course but till now I didn't get my certificate.
By Sue H•
Apr 22, 2021
This course was a good introduction to some of the issues around race and some of the ways we can combat racism. I think this course is especially useful for white people (like me) who want to be better allies. That requires us to confront our own issues and dig deep. The first section of this course focuses on the issue of whiteness, white priviledge and white fragility. This may be difficult for some people, as it was for me, but I encourage you to stick with it and really process your thoughts and feelings. I am ongoingly and continually surprised at the way the conditioning I received all my life resurfaces. The course consists mostly of readings and videos, with two discussion prompts and no quizzes. There is a lot to think about and process in this short course though. The instructors are knowledgeable and approachable. I would be interested in taking additional courses in this series.
By Omid N•
Apr 3, 2021
i completed the course several days ago but it still shows: 0 min remains and not being completed. but the contents of the course was good enough to encourage me to participate.
By Jennifer H•
Nov 19, 2021
I learned so much from this course. I highly reccomend it to anyone, it brings so much awareness and gave me the ability to understand how to be an Ally to Anti-Racism. Also, it helps avoid misunderstandings and sensitivies to unbias-racism. Understanding so much about my own defensive styles, and how important it is for myself and others who are oppressed, ways I can be part of the solution. There is so much information that is set up in a way that it is helpful and opened my mind to so many things I didn't know, provides a lot of awareness.
By Semone I•
Jun 9, 2021
The Anti-Racism course was very enlightening and helped me to very much develop a better dialogue with friends and family. The insights, such as the various podcasts, different presenters and even various scholars such as Mr.Kendi in the course material. I am certainly interested in how Anti-Racism II will build on what I've learned
By Daniel S•
Feb 6, 2022
This course taught me that outrage at current events is only a small part of being an ally. Understanding the history of racism and ones role in it is crucial if you want lasting results. I look forward to taking what I have gained from this course and stepping up to make a real change in the world.
I highly recommend this course.
By Kathaleen B•
Sep 24, 2020
I found this course to be an excellent starting point for discussion and understanding anti racism. Look forward to part 2.
By Luis C•
Oct 8, 2020
Very interesting, great materials, videos, readings. I would totally recommend it
By Júlia K d C•
May 26, 2021
The course is very good, however the platform must be with a problem because even when I finished it says that its still "in-progress". A lot of people are having this problem too, but Coursera didnt give us any responses.
By Ronald S•
Sep 3, 2021
Not sure why this is even called a course. The instructors don't deliver any lectures or make any substantive presentations. There are no academiclly rigorous frameworks, no empirical citations, or scholarly references. The learning objectives are simplistic and vague. If you want an uncritical overview of Critical Race Theory, it's just OK. I don't recommend paying for the certificate. The University of Colorado - Boulder needs to set higher standards for online courses. Very disappointing effort.
By Heather W•
Jul 21, 2021
Anti-Racism I is such a great introduction to those beginning their journey of being an anti-racist. I had learned a lot regarding anti-racism from my parents but even then, there are layers upon layers of information and history that I wouldn't be able to know if it hadn't been for this course. The readings and videos provided in the modules are brilliant and are fit for anyone. Jennifer Ho and Shawn O'Neal have provided an open-minded environment to learn in; they really encourage us to sit with our discomfort which while it has not been easy, it has been extremely benefiting. Definitely looking forward to Anti-Racism II. This course has allowed me to delve into a lot of self-reflection and it really helped me open my eyes to the non-overt racism that is all around me that I would never have noticed if I didn't take this course. Highly recommend this course!!
By Pamela B•
Mar 1, 2022
Excellent course. I have a much greater understanding of what it means to be Racist or Anti-Racist, what systemic racism means and its impact and how I have countless unearned benefits and privileges just because I am a white person. This course has given me the tools and the inspiration to work towards fixing the policies that perpetuate racism.
By Kim C•
Mar 15, 2021
Excellent course. A well thought out and curated mix of discussion, podcasts, readings, videos.
The only way we can ever address and begin to right the wrongs of racial injustice is for white people - like me - to realize and acknowledge their white privilege. It's not going to be an easy road.
Hope there will be an Anti Racism II
By Susan W•
Mar 15, 2021
This was a well-done course, excellent selection of readings and videos (lots of variety and I found all of them enlightening). Jennifer Ho and Shawn O'Neal provide a great combination of perspectives, experiences with race/racism and with teaching. So glad I took this course!
By Cynthia B•
Jun 8, 2021
I thought the selections of both the readings and videos were very informative. I especially liked being able to listen , view or read lessons/articles fitting my mindset at the time. I think the course was well thought out and I am looking forward to taking Anti-Racism ll.
By Kim W•
Feb 7, 2021
This was a great introduction to the idea of anti-racism. The readings were varied and the town hall was especially interesting. It has been helpful for me to learn a bit more about myself and has helped me learn a few different points about having conversations about race
By Jessica S•
Jan 8, 2021
This is such a comprehensive course and I truly learned a great deal of information. I feel lucky to have taken this course and prepared to go out and practice anti-racism each day with intention. Great information and content and I look forward to Anti-Racism II
By Douglas M•
Apr 14, 2021
I really enjoyed taking this course. I am not very good at learning with distance learning, but this course I learned perfectly. All these things that have been happening in the world, in some way gave me an incentive to learn more about racial causes.
By Sonali D•
Jan 15, 2021
Wonderful course to begin one's journey into Anti-racism. Very much appreciated the genuine and committed teaching by both instructors. Certainly gained valuable knowledge and references that I will continue to learn from. Many thanks,
Sonali
By Paul O•
Aug 25, 2021
A great course that can build a foundation in understanding the anti-racist movement and. most importantly, yourself. I believe it has helped me become more aware of my own biases and given me some strategies to work with.
By Tiffany M•
Jan 24, 2021
This course has been an excellent start to my education around what it means to be anti-racist. My education has just begun and I look forward to Anti-Racism II. Thank you for this opportunity!
By Cristovao R A•
Nov 17, 2021
The course is very interesting, I really enjoyed having participated in this course and now I can face the challenges that I will face in my daily life related to racism
By Tara R•
Mar 26, 2021
Shawn and Jennifer made this course easy and learn and understand social injustices past and present. I look forward to the idea of Anti-Racism II.
By Stephanie R P•
Dec 28, 2020
An informative beginning-level course that is thoughtfully designed and engaging. The conversation between the two facilitators was most valuable.
By Meg P•
Oct 18, 2021
Absolutely essential course to help understand how North America colonialism has been founded on racism and how to start dismantling it.