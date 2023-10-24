University of Colorado Boulder
Teaching for Justice and Inclusivity In Challenging Times
University of Colorado Boulder

Teaching for Justice and Inclusivity In Challenging Times

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Emily Gleason
Paula Battistelli, PhD

Instructors: Emily Gleason

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

38 hours to complete
3 weeks at 12 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply inclusive concepts, and practices for teaching.

  • Learn about teachers’ rights/responsibilities.

  • Cultivate family/student relationships.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

5 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

In this module, you will become familiar with the overall structure of the course, as well as the requirements for pursuing the course certificate. In particular, the final assignment required for those wishing to pursue the certificate will be outlined as well as the overall organization of the course.

What's included

2 videos4 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will become familiar with common vocabulary and ideas associated with culturally sustaining teaching practices. In addition, you will consider subconscious biases that we each bring into our own classroom spaces as educators. In this module, you will be invited to think reflectively about how to honor students and families’ backgrounds, to use cultural tools as a lens and to effectively address unconscious bias in a way that allows you to meet the needs of your students and educational environment.

What's included

1 video7 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Educators and students alike are in a stressful teaching and learning climate. However, by practicing a culturally sustaining pedagogy that recognizes and honors student cultures, identities, and backgrounds, we can make the classroom environment warm and welcoming for all students. In this module, we define culturally sustaining pedagogies, we explore strategies and tools conducive to culturally sustaining approaches, and we consider how we might leverage such tools in our own teaching contexts.

What's included

1 video10 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

This module examines the history of rights and responsibilities for teachers at the state and federal level. Through examination, trends will be explored to show how education has been a key political agenda whenever lawmakers feel a threat to their agenda. Specifically, this module will showcase historical trends of anti-inclusive educational policies such as anti-bilingual and anti-ethnic studies from the 1990s - early 2000s. Then, this module will highlight the current trends of anti-CRT, anti-gay legislation, anti-SEL, and Book Bans nation wide. This module will conclude with modern activism from teachers and students as examples of how these current oppressive educational trends can be fought against and pushed back on while being mindful of teacher rights and responsibilities.

What's included

1 video10 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

In this module, we will explore the ways that teachers might forge relationships with family and community in order to advocate for and with students and their families as well as continue to offer Understand the value of students’ families and the role of communities in shaping school culture and landscapes.

What's included

2 videos14 readings1 quiz1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Instructors

Emily Gleason
University of Colorado Boulder
1 Course132 learners
Paula Battistelli, PhD
University of Colorado Boulder
1 Course132 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Recommended if you're interested in Education

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions