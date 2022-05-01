The course assumes that higher education is a gateway to the resources of society and that there is a need for institutions to become more socially just for all groups, with emphasis on low-income and minority populations that are traditionally underrepresented.
Community Awareness: What is a Socially Just University
University of Michigan
Introduction to CAC: What is a Socially Just University
What is a socially-just university? is a question arising at a time when American society is changing, and challenging many institutions to reconsider some of their most fundamental purposes and practices.
Higher Education and American Society
American society is changing and, in so doing, challenging higher education to adapt to these changes. As society increases in its people of African, Asian, and Latin American descent, and people of color become the majority, for example, unanswered questions are arising about what universities are for, and who are they for?
Reconceiving Our Purpose
What is, or should be, the purpose of higher education?
Reconceiving Learning and Teaching
Learning and teaching are central to the core educational mission of universities, but what happens to these activities when the institutions are changing in their population?
