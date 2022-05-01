About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to CAC: What is a Socially Just University

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Higher Education and American Society

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 12 min), 2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Reconceiving Our Purpose

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 16 min), 3 readings
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Reconceiving Learning and Teaching

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 21 min), 2 readings

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder