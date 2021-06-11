The course examines specific strategies for community organizing for social justice in a diverse, democratic society.
It examines core concepts of social justice and practical steps for bringing people together to set goals and priorities, assess community assets and needs, develop action plans, and build support for implementation. It includes information on how to form core groups, build organizational capacity, and formulate strategy for reaching out to constituents and allies. Because each person learns in a different way, the course features a variety of learning acclivities, information on successful programs, individual instructions , and small group exercises, as well as hands-on materials for problem solving and program planning, You can use these activities with individuals, with a small group of people, or with several groups in a community campaign. The course draws upon work with people who are striving for community change in metropolitan Detroit, and area which is becoming both more segregated and more diverse. But it is designed for people who want to create change in communities, everywhere. If you were to take the course with ideas in mind, and conclude with plans in hand, then our purpose will be served.