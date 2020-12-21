About this Course

17,620 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(2,301 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What is Social Work?

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Integrated Themes of Social Work

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 46 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

A History of Social Work

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Privilege, Oppression, Diversity, and Social Justice

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 66 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SOCIAL WORK PRACTICE: ADVOCATING SOCIAL JUSTICE AND CHANGE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder