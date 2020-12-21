In this course, you will learn how social workers in the United States engage in creating change and supporting the resilience of individuals, families and communities in this new era.
Social Work Practice: Advocating Social Justice and ChangeUniversity of Michigan
About this Course
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is Social Work?
Welcome to Module 1 of the course! This module focuses on defining social work as a profession, exploring roles social workers perform across settings, examining core social work skills at the micro, mezzo, and macro system levels and addressing social work professional ethics. We hope that by the end of this module, you will have a greater understanding of the breadth of social work and the range of roles and skills social workers develop in their work.
Integrated Themes of Social Work
In this Module, you will have the opportunity to learn about the core frameworks and approaches the guide how social workers engage in change efforts. The core frameworks include: the ecological systems perspective, the strengths approach, and empowerment, the use of a social justice lens, a cultural humility framework, and an evidence-informed practice perspective. The module begins with brief mini-lectures about the core frameworks and some examples of how evidence is used to promote change efforts. You will then engage in applying what you have learned to a case situation. You will listen to a brief discussion of the case from former MSW students. You will also take a brief quiz that highlights the core frameworks. To conclude this module, you will hear from a few professionals about how they link the core frameworks to their own practices.
A History of Social Work
This module explores the history of social work as a field. You will have the opportunity to engage with an interactive timeline that outlines how different people, events, and policies have helped shape U.S. based social work over the past 100 years. You will also hear from current-day social workers whose work builds upon the historical contexts you’ve explored. Finally, you’ll learn about social work’s “Grand Challenges” and how these are shaping the future direction of the field.
Privilege, Oppression, Diversity, and Social Justice
Module 4 explores the connection between social work and social justice. Indeed, some social workers maintain that social work is social justice. You’ll learn about a framework for centering justice in social work: Privilege, Oppression, Social Justice, and Diversity (P.O.D.S.), as well as the key concepts of intersectionality and praxis. You will also hear from faculty and social workers in the field about how their work seeks to center justice.
Reviews
- 5 stars84.61%
- 4 stars15%
- 1 star0.38%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SOCIAL WORK PRACTICE: ADVOCATING SOCIAL JUSTICE AND CHANGE
This was an excellent course! Shoutout to the University of Michigan faculty, staff, students, and alumni who helped put this together.
I love to learn social work. After taking this course, I want more and more.
A great opportunity to learn and relearn from this course. Thank University o Michigan for preparing and presenting this course online to students of all disciplines world wide.
Very nice course! I learned a lot and it makes me want to continue my education in this field.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.