JG
Apr 29, 2022
Great overview on the fundamentals of Social Work. Would recommend for anyone, whether you're interested in pursuing a career in social work or trying to be more self aware as a person in society.
MW
Oct 24, 2021
I really enjoyed the writing prompts. I probably went overlong on all of them, but it was a good way for me to reflect on my new earning, my previous learning, and where I stand today.
By Pako M•
Dec 5, 2020
Its a great course that gives insight into what is really happening in the field of social work. I like that those who are far off into the field share their experiences and how they continue to deal with issues in their work.
By Kimberly L J H•
Sep 22, 2020
Very Awesome Course, I love it! Thank You University of Michigan. :)
By Brittany L B•
Jan 3, 2021
I am so pleased with this introductory course, and the availability of the knowledge and tools given by the University of Michigan. I wanted to take this course to see if this could be a potential career change for me, and I can say this really empowered me and strengthened my drive to help others in the way I have always felt the need to, but now I have added confidence and a knowing that this is definitely where I see my future to moving towards. Thank you so much for this opportunity and offering access to this type of education for all types of people.
By Matilda J•
Sep 10, 2020
It was enlightening and educative
By Nawaf A•
Feb 7, 2021
I really enjoyed the course! I sincerely hope this course has a sequel where the instructors can give both intermediate and advanced level curriculum which involves mathematics used in social work, as well as economics, public policy, debating skills, and research methodologies. Other than that, I liked the course. Well done!
By Tatiana•
Jun 21, 2021
I thank Coursera and the University of Michigan for the great opportunity to learn from this course and for preparing and presenting this course online to students of all worldwide. A great introductory course covering a wide range of topics. The materials are very organized and informative. The videos are engaging and the modules build on each other logically and are easy to follow. I appreciated being able to reset deadlines and work at my own pace. I am really pleased with this course.
By Hector G•
Apr 18, 2022
My Social Work Practice Advocating Social Justice and Change course was great! I learned so much about the different Social Work framework models and focuses that this wonderful field of Social Science, has to offer. I’m presently considering taking the flex and fast track for the Masters Certification in order to become more marketable within six months period. Am very excited about the core classes and the professors as well. Excellent school of Social Work.
By Belgin D•
Oct 12, 2020
Thank you. These lectures are so inspiring and thought-provoking. Awareness of social justice and diversity are so important for understanding this era and of course history. Everyone must know whats going on in this earth and take responsibility for social change, that fair, equal, including diversity.
By Elif N A•
Feb 17, 2022
This was an excellent course that gives different perspectives on the field of social work. Awareness of social justice, privilege, diversity are important for understanding societies and our world. I'm grateful for the University of Michigan and Coursera. I highly recommend this course if you are interested in Social Work. Thank you!
By Mamie W•
Jan 11, 2021
Excellent class! The content and the instructors provide informative and crucial information to the about advocating and the social changes need in today's society. I definitely would recommend for anyone to take the courses.
By Minerva B•
Feb 4, 2021
The course empowered me to go on learning-it is a life on going process.
I am grateful for University of Michigan and Coursera.
This is a positive contribution to our society, continuing education.
Thank you.
Minerva A. Banga
By Jasmine A G•
Apr 30, 2022
By Mia G•
Jan 21, 2022
I enjoy the diversity of this course a lot. Different professors, students and alumni share their variegated and insightful views, which broadens my horizons and helps me learn critical thinking.
By Denise B•
Dec 12, 2020
Excellent content. Great knowledge from experienced speakers about History of Social Work in the USA as long as how challenges for the proffession connect science with policies and programs.
By Morris W•
Oct 24, 2021
By Ghulam M B•
Dec 22, 2020
A great opportunity to learn and relearn from this course. Thank University o Michigan for preparing and presenting this course online to students of all disciplines world wide.
By Nahla•
Oct 18, 2021
it was a great experience with all the fundamentals provided and very helpful when we fail the 1st attempt there is a 2nd attempt to learn our mistake and get an outcome.
By Zudina E H•
Mar 23, 2021
This course was very good at teaching a deeper understanding of Social Work. I enjoyed the learning process and the materials were very organized and informative.
By Yi T•
Feb 3, 2021
The content was well-structured and engaging, and the message was coherent. Love that the discussions prompted a lot of self-reflection!
By Stephen A•
Sep 24, 2021
This was an excellent course! Shoutout to the University of Michigan faculty, staff, students, and alumni who helped put this together.
By MAMBI S•
Feb 21, 2022
II am honored to have obtained the certificate...beyond the certificate we must practice social justice everywhere and everywhere..
By Babalwa•
Apr 12, 2021
This course was super amazing, i had so much fun and i have learnt a lot, i am really grateful l for this experience.
By Najib A A A A•
Oct 18, 2020
It is a great course and offers a lot of information and discussions with practitioners in the field of social work
By Asha D•
Nov 17, 2020
This course was very informative, how the contributions of the past have impacted and shaped today's developments.
By Carmela A•
Dec 18, 2020
Was a great experience to learn about the history of social work, and the differents behavior analysis.