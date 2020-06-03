AZ
Jul 9, 2020
Thanks to University of Michigan for this highly great course with the best Instructor, content, topics and above all, life changing lessons to apply for the implementation of Social Justice.
Jun 11, 2021
Hello guys who want to learning more about community organizing for social justice you can take this course .That is a very good course and you could very easily .
By ANJU. K•
Jun 3, 2020
it was a nice experience to me& i learned a lot from this course about community organization & social justice
By Gianna R•
Jun 15, 2020
If you're interested in learning more about topics such as privilege, racism, and discrimination I really recommend this course. It's very introductory but does a great job at making you think deeper about these issues and how they relate to your life.
By Mary C G•
Jul 16, 2020
very indepth course. The discussion forums were amazing
By Andi S•
Aug 3, 2020
I have been involved in social justice movement for 5 years now, the course has taught me some of the basics that i may have overlooked or missed throughout my journey as an activist. This course also serves as a refresher course for me, strengthening what I have already known and improve the areas in which I may not been too familiar with, for instance providing me with useful tools and approaches to use in my activism work.
By Keith S•
Aug 3, 2020
I have worked in this space since 2007. The company I created has consulted two Presidential Offices and dozens of governments. This course helped me organize my own goals then develop a much better strategy. This is a great course! Please take the time to learn this information for the people you serve.
By Avadh B•
Sep 16, 2020
One of the really powerful courses on community organising. This should be taken up by the individuals who want to learn about the concepts ingrained in social justice. This course makes you professional in community organising and social justice without making you mechanical about the process.
By Karla J D l H D V•
Sep 28, 2020
Excellent course. Super recommended. Very complete and with a wide variety of resources and materials related to the subject. It was worth it and my time
By Richard M P•
Aug 12, 2020
This session made me realise that Social Justice is not a one time achievement instead it should be an ongoing process. Thank you very much.
By Steven B•
Jul 17, 2020
Thought the class was a decent overview of organizing for social justice. Where I thought it lacked was in the community building amongst its students and faculty. I would like to see the course encourage more dialogue between the students and guide their interactions much in the same way described in the course.
By Ava Y•
Jun 25, 2020
It's an okay class. The lessons focus on the importance of dialogue and diversity, but don't often give meaningful suggestions for creating groups, plans, or ways to connect further in your community. They do introduce the importance of having and building a strategy, but it's really just a framework.
By German F C•
Sep 7, 2020
I wanted to learn more about community organizing and the focus of community organizing for social justice was great. The course does a great way of introducing anyone towards the fundamental elements of organizing and social justice through interesting talks and discussions of several topics.
By ES G•
Nov 10, 2020
This is an excellent course for individuals and even organizations to take. It provides an in-depth understanding of the concepts for community organizing, and provides valuable discussions on actual experiences of those who are involved with community organizing.
By Anam Z•
Jul 10, 2020
By Apu G A•
Jun 12, 2021
By Gökçe H A•
Aug 28, 2020
This course is the most usefull course for social justice. I learned many concepts and ideas about social justice.
By Vivek S•
Jul 30, 2020
Rational, Intellectual, Open and Theoretical Course for Community Workers, Students and Aspiring Leaders
By Ligia C S P G•
Aug 30, 2020
An extremely rich course of information on this very current subject. A great joy to have completed it.
By Ashley O•
Jul 24, 2020
Great content, very thoughtful, with practical steps for creating change on the local level.
By Pallie, T R R•
Apr 30, 2021
I would recommended this course for everyone who are interested to learn social justice.
By Maria L C M•
Sep 29, 2020
Un curso bastante completo y con muchas guías que ayudan a entender la información.
By Febrianti R A•
Aug 15, 2020
Sangat membantu dalam lebih mengerti apa itu social justice!
By Caroline N W•
May 10, 2021
Quite an informative and ready to go skill building course.
By Irada M•
Jun 22, 2020
Thank You so much and know that what you do is so important
By Ralp P T•
Jul 8, 2020
THANK YOU FOR THE LEARNING FOR THE CERTIFICATE!
By Jennifer O•
Apr 15, 2022
Intresting and easy to follow a long with.