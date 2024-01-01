Emily Gleason, PhD, is the faculty director of the Teacher Leadership program and senior instructor in the Learning Sciences and Human Development program in the CU Boulder School of Education. She is an affiliate faculty member for the Renée Crown Wellness Institute, where she works on the Trust and Belonging study, specifically Circles de Confianza, a phototestimonio project with local youth. Inspired by a close partnership with the NE Colorado BOCES, Emily helped co-design the online Teacher Leadership degree with seven stackable certificates for teachers from rural, suburban, and urban schools. She leads teacher leaders’ Capstone experience each summer, helping them form connections with colleagues from far and wide, and she teaches undergraduate students on adolescent learning and development and works with PhD students on qualitative research methods. Emily has worked with university-community partnerships in urban and rural areas over the past 20 years and has a strong commitment to listening and learning from community members, such as youth and families. She has worked in out-of-school programs with underserved communities, and she draws on her background in literacy and design for learning to support youth identities and issues of social justice in community-based spaces. She has a PhD in Language, Literacy, and Culture from University of California Berkeley and a Master’s in English Literature.