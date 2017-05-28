HI-FIVE (Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment) Training is an approximately 10-hour online course designed by Columbia University in 2016, with sponsorship from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). The training is role-based and uses case scenarios. No additional hardware or software are required for this course.
HI-FIVE: Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment (Social/Peer Perspective)Columbia University
About this Course
Columbia University
For more than 250 years, Columbia has been a leader in higher education in the nation and around the world. At the core of our wide range of academic inquiry is the commitment to attract and engage the best minds in pursuit of greater human understanding, pioneering new discoveries and service to society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Course and Case Introduction
1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 2 readings
4 hours to complete
Meeting Jake Luger (ED Triage Nurse), Lila Cardona (ED Nurse), and Cecilia Fornado (Head Inpatient Care Coordinator)
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 93 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Coordinating Care with Nurse Fornado and Dr. Miles Jefferson, ED Attending
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 115 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Meeting Lydia Fredericks, Social Worker
3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 57 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
3 hours to complete
Meeting Ed Bevick, Patient Navigator
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
10 minutes to complete
Completion of HI-FIVE Training (Social/Peer Perspective)
10 minutes to complete
1 reading
Reviews
- 5 stars73.07%
- 4 stars23.07%
- 3 stars3.84%
TOP REVIEWS FROM HI-FIVE: HEALTH INFORMATICS FOR INNOVATION, VALUE & ENRICHMENT (SOCIAL/PEER PERSPECTIVE)
by RMJan 10, 2019
Great course! Very informative. Liked how concepts were organized and coordinated
by YWMay 28, 2017
I learned a lot through this course, thank you! It was very easy to do and I could complete it on my own time.
by BBAug 24, 2017
A very good course. I recommend anyone with interest in health informatics
