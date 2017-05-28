About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course and Case Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 2 readings
4 hours to complete

Meeting Jake Luger (ED Triage Nurse), Lila Cardona (ED Nurse), and Cecilia Fornado (Head Inpatient Care Coordinator)

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 93 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Coordinating Care with Nurse Fornado and Dr. Miles Jefferson, ED Attending

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 115 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Meeting Lydia Fredericks, Social Worker

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 57 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Meeting Ed Bevick, Patient Navigator

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 57 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
10 minutes to complete

Completion of HI-FIVE Training (Social/Peer Perspective)

10 minutes to complete
1 reading

