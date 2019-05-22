About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Health Informatics Specialization
Beginner Level

While there are no prerequisites, prior experience with, or knowledge of, health, healthcare, technology, and statistics are helpful.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Articulate a coherent problem definition of, and a plan for addressing, a healthcare informatics problem.

  • Create an Informatics Stack analysis of an informatics problem.

  • Describe eleven socio-technical aspects of a health informatics problem or solution.

Skills you will gain

  • health
  • Digital Health
  • Health Informatics
  • Decision Analysis
  • Informatics
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up89%(1,448 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Overview of Health Informatics

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 106 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

World, Organization, Roles, Function

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 81 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Workflow, Information System, Modules

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 71 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Data, Information, Knowledge, Technology

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 100 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE SOCIAL AND TECHNICAL CONTEXT OF HEALTH INFORMATICS

View all reviews

About the Health Informatics Specialization

Health Informatics

