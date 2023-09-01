Northeastern University
Health Informatics for Healthcare Professionals
Northeastern University

Health Informatics for Healthcare Professionals

Taught in English

1,653 already enrolled

Course

Beginner level

Recommended experience

13 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the history and current status of information systems in healthcare

  • Identify and describe the functions and evolution of the electronic health record systems

  • Interpret the relationship between information retrieval, data standards and decision support system

Skills you'll gain

There are 4 modules in this course

Technology has transformed the healthcare landscape in so many ways. From the origins of the patient record to the development of cloud computing technologies, to wearables and artificial intelligence, the purpose of data collection has evolved. In this module, we will explore the history of cloud computing and data science. As health information systems change, so does the need for more specialized health IT leadership roles within organizations. You will examine these different roles and unique responsibilities each has in the organization’s development and strategic planning process. By the end of this module, you will have a firm understanding of the history of health informatics and how these technologies have shape the healthcare landscape of the future.

As data collection in healthcare continued to grow and expand beyond simple storage and retrieval of basic information, the need for standardization across the healthcare industry became imperative. In this module, you will explore the three main types of data standards and the types of data vocabularies that are used throughout the healthcare ecosystem.

In this module you will continue to learn about data standards, shifting focus to follow the various standardization initiatives such as FHIR and DICOM and how these initiatives were able to transform how healthcare data is presently stored. You will also reflect upon the relationship between standards, data storage modalities, and natural language processing and how the three can be used to develop models for the future that will help organizations provide better patient care.

In this module, you will dive further into exploring health information systems, now focusing on clinical decision support (CDS) systems. These systems can provide value to clinicians, increasing productivity and supporting clinical processes. With incorporation of these systems, can also bring challenges and complexities. In this module you will explore the benefits and challenges of integrating CDS systems in the healthcare organization. Then you will compare different approaches to storing and controlling data collections. Finally, you will be introduced to the idea of a global algorithm registry and what it could mean for the future of information systems.

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.8 (5 ratings)
Dr. John D. Halamka, M.D., M.S.
Northeastern University
3 Courses2,574 learners

Northeastern University

