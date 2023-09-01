Health Informatics for Healthcare Professionals

This course is best suited for individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector may also be interested in this course.
Describe the history and current status of information systems in healthcare
Identify and describe the functions and evolution of the electronic health record systems
Interpret the relationship between information retrieval, data standards and decision support system
Technology has transformed the healthcare landscape in so many ways. From the origins of the patient record to the development of cloud computing technologies, to wearables and artificial intelligence, the purpose of data collection has evolved. In this module, we will explore the history of cloud computing and data science. As health information systems change, so does the need for more specialized health IT leadership roles within organizations. You will examine these different roles and unique responsibilities each has in the organization’s development and strategic planning process. By the end of this module, you will have a firm understanding of the history of health informatics and how these technologies have shape the healthcare landscape of the future.
As data collection in healthcare continued to grow and expand beyond simple storage and retrieval of basic information, the need for standardization across the healthcare industry became imperative. In this module, you will explore the three main types of data standards and the types of data vocabularies that are used throughout the healthcare ecosystem.
In this module you will continue to learn about data standards, shifting focus to follow the various standardization initiatives such as FHIR and DICOM and how these initiatives were able to transform how healthcare data is presently stored. You will also reflect upon the relationship between standards, data storage modalities, and natural language processing and how the three can be used to develop models for the future that will help organizations provide better patient care.
In this module, you will dive further into exploring health information systems, now focusing on clinical decision support (CDS) systems. These systems can provide value to clinicians, increasing productivity and supporting clinical processes. With incorporation of these systems, can also bring challenges and complexities. In this module you will explore the benefits and challenges of integrating CDS systems in the healthcare organization. Then you will compare different approaches to storing and controlling data collections. Finally, you will be introduced to the idea of a global algorithm registry and what it could mean for the future of information systems.
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.