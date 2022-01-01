About this Specialization

This Specialization is intended for health professionals, administrators, health IT staff, vendors, startups, and patients who need or want to participate in the health IT/informatics process. Throughout the five courses of this Specialization, you will learn about the social and technical context of health informatics problems, how to successfully implement health informatics interventions, how to design a health informatics solution for decision support, and how to answer a health informatics problem through data retrieval and analysis.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

The Social and Technical Context of Health Informatics

Leading Change in Health Informatics

The Outcomes and Interventions of Health Informatics

The Data Science of Health Informatics

Johns Hopkins University

