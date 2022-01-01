- Data Science
- Decision Support System
- Health Informatics
- Health Care
- Informatics
- health
- Digital Health
- Decision Analysis
- Information Technology Planning
- Strategic Leadership
- Knowledge Acquisition
- Decision Tree
Health Informatics Specialization
Learn To Tackle Health IT & Big Data the Right Way. Become a leader in the dynamic and rapidly growing field of health informatics.
Offered By
What you will learn
Articulate a coherent problem definition of, and a plan for addressing, a health informatics problem.
Answer a health informatics problem through data retrieval and analysis.
Design a health informatics solution for decision support.
Create a change management and deployment plan for a health informatics intervention.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will create a comprehensive plan for a health informatics intervention by applying knowledge and skills, including: change management, workflow reengineering, decision support, data querying and analysis, and an understanding of the social and technical context of the health informatics problem.
While there are no prerequisites, prior experience with, or knowledge of, health, healthcare, or technology, and statistics are helpful.
While there are no prerequisites, prior experience with, or knowledge of, health, healthcare, or technology, and statistics are helpful.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
The Social and Technical Context of Health Informatics
Improving health and healthcare institutions requires understanding of data and creation of interventions at the many levels at which health IT interact and affect the institution. These levels range from the external “world” in which the institution operates down to the specific technologies. Data scientists find that, when they aim at implementing their models in practice, it is the “socio” components that are both novel to them and mission critical to success. At the end of this course, students will be able to make a quick assessment of a health informatics problem—or a proposed solution—and to determine what is missing and what more needs to be learned.
Leading Change in Health Informatics
Do you dream of being a CMIO or a Senior Director of Clinical Informatics? If you are aiming to rise up in the ranks in your health system or looking to pivot your career in the direction of big data and health IT, this course is made for you. You'll hear from experts at Johns Hopkins about their experiences harnessing the power of big data in healthcare, improving EHR adoption, and separating out the hope vs hype when it comes to digital medicine.
The Outcomes and Interventions of Health Informatics
For clinical data science to be effective in healthcare—to achieve the outcomes desired—it must translate into decision support of some sort, either at the patient, clinician, or manager level. By the end of this course, students will be able to articulate the need for an intervention, to right size it, to choose the appropriate technology, to describe how knowledge should be obtained, and to design a monitoring plan.
The Data Science of Health Informatics
Health data are notable for how many types there are, how complex they are, and how serious it is to get them straight. These data are used for treatment of the patient from whom they derive, but also for other uses. Examples of such secondary use of health data include population health (e.g., who requires more attention), research (e.g., which drug is more effective in practice), quality (e.g., is the institution meeting benchmarks), and translational research (e.g., are new technologies being applied appropriately). By the end of this course, students will recognize the different types of health and healthcare data, will articulate a coherent and complete question, will interpret queries designed for secondary use of EHR data, and will interpret the results of those queries.
Instructors
Offered by
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.