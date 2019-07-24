About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Health Informatics Specialization
Beginner Level

While there are no prerequisites, prior experience with, or knowledge of, health, healthcare, technology, and statistics are helpful.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe essential steps in the process of successfully leading change in health IT organizations.

  • Recognize the importance of multidisciplinary and interprofessional teamwork in health informatics.

  • Utilize several common project management and strategic planning tools used by health informaticists.

  • Apply best practices for successful change management in health informatics.

Skills you will gain

  • Digital Health
  • Information Technology Planning
  • Health Informatics
  • Strategic Leadership
  • Health Care
Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Leading Change in Health Informatics

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 127 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Project Management for Health Informaticists

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 71 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Strategic Planning in Health IT

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 97 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Change Management

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 92 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Health Informatics Specialization

Health Informatics

