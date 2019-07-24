Do you dream of being a CMIO or a Senior Director of Clinical Informatics? If you are aiming to rise up in the ranks in your health system or looking to pivot your career in the direction of big data and health IT, this course is made for you. You'll hear from experts at Johns Hopkins about their experiences harnessing the power of big data in healthcare, improving EHR adoption, and separating out the hope vs hype when it comes to digital medicine.
This course is part of the Health Informatics Specialization
While there are no prerequisites, prior experience with, or knowledge of, health, healthcare, technology, and statistics are helpful.
What you will learn
Describe essential steps in the process of successfully leading change in health IT organizations.
Recognize the importance of multidisciplinary and interprofessional teamwork in health informatics.
Utilize several common project management and strategic planning tools used by health informaticists.
Apply best practices for successful change management in health informatics.
Skills you will gain
- Digital Health
- Information Technology Planning
- Health Informatics
- Strategic Leadership
- Health Care
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Leading Change in Health Informatics
This module introduces students to the role of leadership, teamwork, and governance in health informatics. We use various real world examples to help familiarize you with a well known 8-step process for successfully leading change. During the module, students will be oriented to the purpose of organizational readiness assessments. You'll learn about the role of clinical governance in health IT and the role it plays in designing and optimizing clinical decision support systems.
Project Management for Health Informaticists
Knowing how to manage projects effectively is an essential skill for health informaticians. In this module, students will be introduced to the standard terminology in project management. We’ll start by defining what a project is and explaining the phases of a project life cycle in the context of health IT. You'll become familiar with the role of a work breakdown structure, Gantt Charts, and process maps. You'll see examples of common project related pitfalls such as groupthink and scope creep. Throughout the course, we incorporate case studies from real health informaticians in the field, both clinical and non-clinical, to illustrate the importance of each of these concepts.
Strategic Planning in Health IT
This modules introduces students to the importance of strategic planning when leading healthcare transformation efforts. Case studies on the role of strategic planning in mHealth, hospital acquisitions and various telemedicine initiatives are woven in throughout the course with interviews of subject matter experts from across Johns Hopkins. Students will learn about commonly used strategic planning tools such as: SWOT and Scenario Planning. We’ll also review the considerations that go into an organization's decision to Build or Buy and students will be oriented to commonly used terms in procurement such as RFIs, RFPs, TCO, and ROI. During the course, you'll be introduced to the basics of vendor evaluation and will have gain experience in using a vendor evaluation matrix for purposes of decision making.
Change Management
In this module we’ll cover the complexities of change management in health information systems. Students will be introduced to the PDSA (Plan Do Study Act) cycle. We'll demonstrate the value of taking into account the current clinical workflow and how any intervention will impact it. Challenges associated with usability and workarounds with health information systems are explored. Students will have an opportunity to review and critically interpret a go-live-readiness assessment. This module covers best practices in change management and the need for proper documentation and effective communication of changes.
About the Health Informatics Specialization
This Specialization is intended for health professionals, administrators, health IT staff, vendors, startups, and patients who need or want to participate in the health IT/informatics process. Throughout the five courses of this Specialization, you will learn about the social and technical context of health informatics problems, how to successfully implement health informatics interventions, how to design a health informatics solution for decision support, and how to answer a health informatics problem through data retrieval and analysis.
