Sep 28, 2020
The entire course helped me learn a lot of things that are presently applicable to my line of work. The course was also presented in a clear and enjoyable manner. Kudos to the team!
Jun 21, 2019
The course instructors summarized large volumes of literature for us, reached a bottom line, and provided practical guidelines that I can apply immediately.
By William H•
May 14, 2019
This is one of the better courses I've taken on Coursera. It's evident that the instructor is passionate about teaching, and the various methods of teaching provided is certainly able to reach students of all learning types.
By Ella P•
Jun 22, 2019
By Lisa J•
Apr 10, 2019
Reading Flowcharts, Work Breakdown Structure, and Strategic Planning on Buying a product
By Omar J R Z•
Jun 30, 2020
A good course. This course teachs us well known administration tools as SWOT, Flowcharts, Fish bone diagrams, and more, aplicated in leading change in Health Informatics. I must remark that the special of this course are the examples given by Johns Hopkins´s experts, who already have experience in the topic.
A nice option to introduce us.
By Muhammad E S•
Aug 14, 2019
I really enjoyed this course so much. The material in this course is so crucial in the practice of Health Informatics. With these plentiful interviews inside the course, I was able to grab some views of the challenges that met the field experts, and be enlightened with their vast experience.
By Hamada H A•
May 15, 2019
Excellent course! I highly recommend for anybody interested in health informatics
By Smriti P•
Aug 18, 2019
It was a very interesting and easy going course.
By Majid J•
Jun 7, 2019
excellent course with useful reading materials .
By Edith J•
May 28, 2019
I love learning in modules!!!!
By Rhett C L•
Dec 5, 2019
I am a graduate of Hopkins School of Nursing for both my bachelors and masters in Health Systems Administration. This course was just as excellent as every live class I have taken at Hopkins. Additionally I have been working as certified Epic consultant for the last 8 years. I have recently accepted a new full time position as the Change Management and Communication Lead for a new Epic installation. I wanted to expand my knowledge about change management. This course offered great informational videos backed with real world experiences and lessons learned from Hopkins' implantation. The articles were relevant and current. The assignments were manageable with a busy schedule, and challenging enough to require contemplation and knowledge drawn from the vide
By Krystian M•
Oct 17, 2020
It is a fantastic course.
SOme reservation though: Apart from bias towards Tableau as BI best tool which I can say from Business Intelligence background I bring. It would be good to add that Gartner is the organizations that rate the tools based on use cases and critical capabilities
In terms of change management or issue tracking it would be recommended to add some tools that are used : e.g. Service Now, Jira, Confluence.
By Kimberly D•
Dec 15, 2019
I enjoyed every minute. The mix of clinicians, IT professionals, clinical informaticists in the lectures, the articles, and case studies - even the quizzes. This course provides an opportunity for folks who may not have the resources (or who have already sunk ungodly amounts of money into their educations) to access top-notch education.
Yea for the democratization of education resources!
By Chris I•
Jun 22, 2020
The course, Leading change in Health Informatics, is an extremely insightful module. The contents were well articulated and the additional materials helps to widen the scope of understanding the theories and practices of Change management, specific to health/health informatics.
The lessons are very rewarding.
By Elsa Z•
Sep 23, 2019
I really enjoyed this course. There is a lot of material and information but everything is illustrated with examples which is great to understand how the concepts and applied in real life. Also, I discovered many resources, websites and templates that I am sure I will use in the future.
By AUDEL A M•
Aug 9, 2020
Dr. Ashwini Davison and her team are very insightful. She delivers her lectures in an interactive way that ensures that everyone understands the material. Dr. Davison and her team made this course very enjoyable. I have learned so much!! I look forward to more of her lectures.
By José C R H•
Jul 13, 2020
I've really enjoyed this course. The way Dr. Ashiwini explain all the concepts, uses scenarios and case studies is great and all the evaluation were accurate and well developed.
I'm really glad and satisfied with this course.
By Dr. Y K•
May 27, 2020
I enjoyed this course very much. The way it was built, giving so many case studies and examples really enabled me to understand the real life context of what we are learning and be able to implement this at work. Thank you!
By Rodolfo D M N•
Jul 11, 2020
Es un buen curso en general, tiene un entendimiento sencillo e información holística. Lo recomiendo para personas que buscan una carrera en el área de administración en los sistemas de salud públicos y privados.
By Amr A•
Jun 8, 2020
A Very informative course and essential cornerstone in the Health informatics specialization.
Learning is based on REAL life examples - as a surgeon I would call it "hands-on course"
Thanks for the instructors.
By 林玉文•
May 20, 2020
Though IT is my job I had no experience in health area before. It is a great course to lead me to health IT domain. I really enjoyed Dr. Ashini and many other teachers' sessions very much.
By Isabella S•
Sep 28, 2020
By Matea P•
Jun 19, 2020
Very interesting module. I learned a lot on change management. The videos were well done and the content was clear and good understandable.
By Amelia L•
Sep 20, 2020
I really like this course because I get to hear real life problems and also interviews from people who actually work in Health Informatics
By Dave M•
Dec 23, 2020
Fantastic course. Many different modes of presentation, great content and well structured. Challenging assignments and quizzes.
By Oranicha J•
Jun 6, 2020
I'm a medical student and this course made in interested in pursuing clinical informatics fellowship after residency. Thank you