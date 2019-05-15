Chevron Left
Do you dream of being a CMIO or a Senior Director of Clinical Informatics? If you are aiming to rise up in the ranks in your health system or looking to pivot your career in the direction of big data and health IT, this course is made for you. You'll hear from experts at Johns Hopkins about their experiences harnessing the power of big data in healthcare, improving EHR adoption, and separating out the hope vs hype when it comes to digital medicine. Whether you're a nurse, pharmacist, physician, other allied health professional or come from a non-clinical background--you know that Health Informatics skills are in demand. This newly launched 5-course specialization by JohnsHopkins faculty members provides a solid foundation for anyone wanting to become a leader in one of the hottest fields in healthcare. As health informaticians, we need to be very clear in our understanding of the current state (as-is), the future state (to-be) and any unintended consequences that can result from our interventions. Prior to introducing large scale change, we need to assess whether a healthcare organization is truly ready for change. This involves taking into account an organization's current culture and values. Successfully leading change through health informatics also requires strategic planning and careful financial considerations. Proper workflow redesign and a clear change management strategy are of utmost importance when introducing new technologies and in ensuring their successful adoption and proper use.  By the end of this course, students will become familiar with examples of successful and failed attempts at change in health informatics, and the reasons for each. Students will be armed with tools to help optimize their chances for successfully leading change in their respective organizations. ...

IS

Sep 28, 2020

The entire course helped me learn a lot of things that are presently applicable to my line of work. The course was also presented in a clear and enjoyable manner. Kudos to the team!

EP

Jun 21, 2019

The course instructors summarized large volumes of literature for us, reached a bottom line, and provided practical guidelines that I can apply immediately.

By William H

May 14, 2019

This is one of the better courses I've taken on Coursera. It's evident that the instructor is passionate about teaching, and the various methods of teaching provided is certainly able to reach students of all learning types.

By Ella P

Jun 22, 2019

The course instructors summarized large volumes of literature for us, reached a bottom line, and provided practical guidelines that I can apply immediately.

By Lisa J

Apr 10, 2019

Reading Flowcharts, Work Breakdown Structure, and Strategic Planning on Buying a product

By Omar J R Z

Jun 30, 2020

A good course. This course teachs us well known administration tools as SWOT, Flowcharts, Fish bone diagrams, and more, aplicated in leading change in Health Informatics. I must remark that the special of this course are the examples given by Johns Hopkins´s experts, who already have experience in the topic.

A nice option to introduce us.

By Muhammad E S

Aug 14, 2019

I really enjoyed this course so much. The material in this course is so crucial in the practice of Health Informatics. With these plentiful interviews inside the course, I was able to grab some views of the challenges that met the field experts, and be enlightened with their vast experience.

By Hamada H A

May 15, 2019

Excellent course! I highly recommend for anybody interested in health informatics

By Smriti P

Aug 18, 2019

It was a very interesting and easy going course.

By Majid J

Jun 7, 2019

excellent course with useful reading materials .

By Edith J

May 28, 2019

I love learning in modules!!!!

By Rhett C L

Dec 5, 2019

I am a graduate of Hopkins School of Nursing for both my bachelors and masters in Health Systems Administration. This course was just as excellent as every live class I have taken at Hopkins. Additionally I have been working as certified Epic consultant for the last 8 years. I have recently accepted a new full time position as the Change Management and Communication Lead for a new Epic installation. I wanted to expand my knowledge about change management. This course offered great informational videos backed with real world experiences and lessons learned from Hopkins' implantation. The articles were relevant and current. The assignments were manageable with a busy schedule, and challenging enough to require contemplation and knowledge drawn from the vide

By Krystian M

Oct 17, 2020

It is a fantastic course.

SOme reservation though: Apart from bias towards Tableau as BI best tool which I can say from Business Intelligence background I bring. It would be good to add that Gartner is the organizations that rate the tools based on use cases and critical capabilities

In terms of change management or issue tracking it would be recommended to add some tools that are used : e.g. Service Now, Jira, Confluence.

By Kimberly D

Dec 15, 2019

I enjoyed every minute. The mix of clinicians, IT professionals, clinical informaticists in the lectures, the articles, and case studies - even the quizzes. This course provides an opportunity for folks who may not have the resources (or who have already sunk ungodly amounts of money into their educations) to access top-notch education.

Yea for the democratization of education resources!

By Chris I

Jun 22, 2020

The course, Leading change in Health Informatics, is an extremely insightful module. The contents were well articulated and the additional materials helps to widen the scope of understanding the theories and practices of Change management, specific to health/health informatics.

The lessons are very rewarding.

By Elsa Z

Sep 23, 2019

I really enjoyed this course. There is a lot of material and information but everything is illustrated with examples which is great to understand how the concepts and applied in real life. Also, I discovered many resources, websites and templates that I am sure I will use in the future.

By AUDEL A M

Aug 9, 2020

Dr. Ashwini Davison and her team are very insightful. She delivers her lectures in an interactive way that ensures that everyone understands the material. Dr. Davison and her team made this course very enjoyable. I have learned so much!! I look forward to more of her lectures.

By José C R H

Jul 13, 2020

I've really enjoyed this course. The way Dr. Ashiwini explain all the concepts, uses scenarios and case studies is great and all the evaluation were accurate and well developed.

I'm really glad and satisfied with this course.

By Dr. Y K

May 27, 2020

I enjoyed this course very much. The way it was built, giving so many case studies and examples really enabled me to understand the real life context of what we are learning and be able to implement this at work. Thank you!

By Rodolfo D M N

Jul 11, 2020

Es un buen curso en general, tiene un entendimiento sencillo e información holística. Lo recomiendo para personas que buscan una carrera en el área de administración en los sistemas de salud públicos y privados.

By Amr A

Jun 8, 2020

A Very informative course and essential cornerstone in the Health informatics specialization.

Learning is based on REAL life examples - as a surgeon I would call it "hands-on course"

Thanks for the instructors.

By 林玉文

May 20, 2020

Though IT is my job I had no experience in health area before. It is a great course to lead me to health IT domain. I really enjoyed Dr. Ashini and many other teachers' sessions very much.

By Isabella S

Sep 28, 2020

The entire course helped me learn a lot of things that are presently applicable to my line of work. The course was also presented in a clear and enjoyable manner. Kudos to the team!

By Matea P

Jun 19, 2020

Very interesting module. I learned a lot on change management. The videos were well done and the content was clear and good understandable.

By Amelia L

Sep 20, 2020

I really like this course because I get to hear real life problems and also interviews from people who actually work in Health Informatics

By Dave M

Dec 23, 2020

Fantastic course. Many different modes of presentation, great content and well structured. Challenging assignments and quizzes.

By Oranicha J

Jun 6, 2020

I'm a medical student and this course made in interested in pursuing clinical informatics fellowship after residency. Thank you

