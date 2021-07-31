About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Healthcare IT Support Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Electronic Health Records

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

EHR Applications and Features

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Clinical Decision Support and Databases

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Training, Communication, and Change Management

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min)

