Now that you've been introduced to the world of Health IT and the important role played by electronic health records (EHRs), we'll focus on other technologies that play a role in maintaining ongoing operations in healthcare. Telemedicine, patient portals, barcode scanners, printers, and medical devices are just some of the technologies that impact providers and patients. As an IT support specialist, you’ll be asked to troubleshoot issues with a wide variety of tools. You'll see a scenario with a medical device installation where issues related to IP addresses, networking, and MAC addresses come up.
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Telemedicine, Patient Portals, and Medical Devices
In this module you will learn about telemedicine and patient portals. These are 2 important technologies in healthcare that are playing a bigger role in the patient and provider experience. You’ll learn about different types of telemedicine delivery such as asynchronous, synchronous, and remote patient monitoring. You’ll hear from the Director of Telemedicine about what it was like introducing virtual visits in a rapid fashion during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operational Needs in Health IT
There are many different operational needs in Health IT. In your future job, you may be helping to troubleshoot a network outage that takes place during implementation of an Electronic Health Record (EHR) at a hospital. Perhaps there’s a dashboard in the command center that is not working. There could be patient safety issues arising from a recent flood in the basement of an ambulatory surgical center. Regardless of where you work in Health IT support, concepts like self-service tickets, priority levels, tiered support and various help desk resources will play a role.
JIRA and Documentation
In this module you’ll be introduced to the JIRA process that can be used for tracking and managing changes in Health IT. We’ll share with you what the different parts that make up a JiraJIRA ticket are and some of examples of how a ticket can move towards being resolved. You’ll gain appreciation for why clear documentation is essential when working to resolve issues. Despite the best laid plans, there are of course times when health information systems are not up and running. That’s why you need to be aware of scheduled and unscheduled downtimes as well as the downtime procedures that need to be implemented when these situations occur. You’ll also get to hear about one of the toughest tickets Liz has dealt with during an unscheduled downtime.
Health IT and Patient Safety
In the final module of this course, we focus on patient safety. We’ll go into detail about what it means to be part of a high reliability organization in healthcare. You’ll hear about the role of Health IT in promoting patient safety. We’ll cover the importance of checklists and define concepts like medication errors, near misses, and sentinel events.
TOP REVIEWS FROM OPERATIONS AND PATIENT SAFETY FOR HEALTHCARE IT STAFF
I found the fourth section the most interesting and enjoyable, however, all sections had new information. Thank you!
Am getting to be more aqunited with what Health safety and operations is allabout. Thank you.
About the Healthcare IT Support Specialization
Are you looking to get your foot in the door as a Healthcare IT Support specialist? Do you want to solve technical problems for healthcare professionals and health system employees? Have you always wanted to enter an in-demand field in Health Information Technology? The courses in this specialization are designed to pique your interest regarding the ever-evolving field of IT support in healthcare. In order to help physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and a wide range of other allied health professionals and non-clinical staff, you need to be familiar with the basic language of healthcare. Through this 4-course specialization, we’ll take you on a whirlwind tour of what it means to play a critical role in maintaining the ongoing operations of a hospital, health system, clinic or other healthcare setting. You’ll be introduced to the basics of health IT fundamentals, the different technologies relevant to healthcare, and important aspects of data security, privacy and compliance. You’ll have an opportunity to hear stories of inspiration from health IT staff who once were in your shoes. Go behind-the-scenes at a large hospital to learn about the many ways in which IT support staff play a role in helping patients, providers and the population. You’ll even receive tips on job interviews and advice on how to succeed on this career path.
