Course 3 of 4 in the
Healthcare IT Support Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Telemedicine, Patient Portals, and Medical Devices

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Operational Needs in Health IT

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

JIRA and Documentation

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Health IT and Patient Safety

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

