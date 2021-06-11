AW
Mar 7, 2021
May 9, 2022
By Robin S•
Jun 11, 2021
I really enjoyed getting into the "meat and potatoes" of Healthcare IT. I also enjoyed the supplemental articles that were included. The case studies that some of the articles contained really helped to clarify the coursework. I also found that the supplemental article on HRO to be very informative. The studies that were performed on safety procedures were eye opening (especially the results from the ICU lines)! I am humbled to be making a small contribution into a patient's ease of mind that they will be "safe" when in the hands of medical personnel.
By Andrew W•
Mar 8, 2021
I found the fourth section the most interesting and enjoyable, however, all sections had new information. Thank you!
By Olayinka S•
May 9, 2022
Am getting to be more aqunited with what Health safety and operations is allabout.
Thank you.
By basheer a h•
Dec 23, 2021
شكر للقائمين على الدورة على ما بذلوه من مجهود كبير
By Mason J•
Dec 28, 2021
This course was very informative and detailed.
By Mebrahtu A•
Jul 22, 2021
very helpful and informative, thank you.
By Waqas H•
Oct 13, 2021
Very good and informative
By Brandon R•
Jul 15, 2021
This course was quite informative and easy to understand. I especially appreciated the sections related directly to patient safety and how healthcare IT has a prominent role in the success or failure of patient care. The course presented useful diagrams and the course readings were short and precise.
By A.M I H A•
Dec 19, 2020
Great course.
By Vineeth V•
Apr 16, 2021
good
By Essa A•
Jul 27, 2021
I could not finish this course due to a technical failure in the last exam. I still get the same score whether I answer correctly or if I do not submit any answer . I hope to help