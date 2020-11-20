In the final course of the Healthcare IT Support program, we will focus on the types of healthcare data that you need to be aware, complexities of security and privacy within healthcare, and issues related to compliance and reporting. As a health IT support specialist, you’ll be exposed to different types of data sources and data elements that are utilized in healthcare. It’s important for you to understand the basic language of healthcare data and for you to recognize the sensitive nature of protected health information (PHI). Maintaining data privacy and security is everyone’s responsibility, including IT support staff! We’ll go into detail about HIPAA and the risks associated with security breaches, ransomware and phishing. We’ll go into detail about some of the key laws and regulations specific to healthcare and the importance of compliance with them.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Healthcare Data
This module introduces you to common data sources and data types in healthcare. This includes claims data, EHR data, and even patient-generated health data from wearable devices. You’ll get a sense of the difference between demographic data vs data on diagnoses and medications. You’ll watch a scenario in which a health IT support team member assists a research with de-identification of protected health information (PHI). You’ll be introduced to concepts like metadata, data use agreements, as well as the role of IRBs in clinical research.
Healthcare Data Security and Privacy
In this module we'll cover the 1996 HIPAA regulation and its implications for privacy, security & maintenance of healthcare data. We’ll go over what the definition of Protected Health Information (PHI) is and some examples of it. You’ll gain an understanding of who is responsible for protecting healthcare data and what covered entities are under HIPAA. We'll also discuss different types of security breaches in healthcare including phishing and ransomware.
Encryption and Cloud Computing
IT support staff about and the role they play in maintaining security, privacy and confidentiality of patient data. In this module, we’ll discuss approaches to protecting sensitive healthcare data,. including encryption. We’ll also go over the growing role of cloud computing in healthcare. You’ll walk away with an understanding of the distinction between the private versus public cloud.
Healthcare Laws and Compliance
IT support specialists need to be familiar with fraud & abuse laws in healthcare. These are federal and state protections intended to prevent illegal and unethical behavior that could harm patients or healthcare workers. They are also designed to prevent misuse of funds that can hurt a society as a whole.
informative - straight to the point with actionable information that can be immediately applied.
If you want to have a broad spectrum on HIPAA just go and get this course!
A very useful course to understand the compliances around healthcare services
Learned about the laws and Quality Measures.. firs time to learn about the quality measures thus worth the time
Are you looking to get your foot in the door as a Healthcare IT Support specialist? Do you want to solve technical problems for healthcare professionals and health system employees? Have you always wanted to enter an in-demand field in Health Information Technology? The courses in this specialization are designed to pique your interest regarding the ever-evolving field of IT support in healthcare. In order to help physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and a wide range of other allied health professionals and non-clinical staff, you need to be familiar with the basic language of healthcare. Through this 4-course specialization, we’ll take you on a whirlwind tour of what it means to play a critical role in maintaining the ongoing operations of a hospital, health system, clinic or other healthcare setting. You’ll be introduced to the basics of health IT fundamentals, the different technologies relevant to healthcare, and important aspects of data security, privacy and compliance. You’ll have an opportunity to hear stories of inspiration from health IT staff who once were in your shoes. Go behind-the-scenes at a large hospital to learn about the many ways in which IT support staff play a role in helping patients, providers and the population. You’ll even receive tips on job interviews and advice on how to succeed on this career path.
