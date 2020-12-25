FA
Nov 20, 2020
Learned about the laws and Quality Measures..\n\nfirs time to learn about the quality measures thus worth the time
RC
Mar 31, 2022
informative - straight to the point with actionable information that can be immediately applied.
By Rahib H•
Dec 25, 2020
If you want to have a broad spectrum on HIPAA just go and get this course!
By JOHN N G•
Dec 21, 2020
Excelente Curso, todo lo necesario para entender los asuntos técnicos y legales sobre las disposiciones legales de protección de información de pacientes.
By Agnaldo H d R•
Oct 15, 2021
Excellent basic course in healthcare data protection.It brings awareness to all professionals in the field.God blesses!
By Sandeep A•
May 30, 2021
A very useful course to understand the compliances around healthcare services
By Ted R•
Mar 22, 2021
Intense course. Opened my eyes to areas that I need to look at closer in my environment. Data protection is key to having a reputable organization. Also highlighted were the subtle characteristics anyone working in IT should have... being a great listener, being confident, being analytical, sticking to the protocols and being a quick thinker.
By Francos G S A•
Nov 20, 2020
Learned about the laws and Quality Measures..
firs time to learn about the quality measures thus worth the time
By Ray C•
Apr 1, 2022
informative - straight to the point with actionable information that can be immediately applied.
By Robin S•
Aug 4, 2021
Course was very informative, with the information being presented in an easy to follow manner!
By basheer a h•
Dec 23, 2021
شكر للقائمين على الدورة على ما بذلوه من مجهود كبير
By Mason J•
Jan 5, 2022
This course was very informative and detailed.
By Monica A E•
Apr 27, 2021
Great info, easy to follow, very relevant.
By MICHELLE L•
Dec 30, 2021
It was great and informative
By Mebrahtu A•
Jul 22, 2021
wonderful course, thank you.
By Reginald H•
Jul 30, 2021
Great and topical Course
By Izat A•
Apr 16, 2021
Very in formative course
By Arkel T•
Apr 7, 2021
Very informative.
By Cory B•
Apr 28, 2021
Very informative
By Levi H•
Jul 14, 2021
amazing videos
By ahmad I•
Apr 21, 2021
Thank you!
By Swaroop S•
Apr 11, 2021
Great
By Santoshkumar•
Oct 26, 2021
done
By A.M I H A•
Dec 24, 2020
This course is great for learning all sort of information about healthcare IT support roles.
By RoS*r•
Dec 17, 2020
I learned a lot on this particular course.
By Hope J•
May 26, 2021
A great refresher for me.
By Vineeth V•
Apr 17, 2021
good