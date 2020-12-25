Chevron Left
Back to Healthcare Data Security, Privacy, and Compliance

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Healthcare Data Security, Privacy, and Compliance by Johns Hopkins University

4.8
stars
152 ratings
23 reviews

About the Course

In the final course of the Healthcare IT Support program, we will focus on the types of healthcare data that you need to be aware, complexities of security and privacy within healthcare, and issues related to compliance and reporting. As a health IT support specialist, you’ll be exposed to different types of data sources and data elements that are utilized in healthcare. It’s important for you to understand the basic language of healthcare data and for you to recognize the sensitive nature of protected health information (PHI). Maintaining data privacy and security is everyone’s responsibility, including IT support staff! We’ll go into detail about HIPAA and the risks associated with security breaches, ransomware and phishing. We’ll go into detail about some of the key laws and regulations specific to healthcare and the importance of compliance with them. You'll leave this course well versed on the Stark Law, the Joint Commission and the purpose of quality measures. We wrap up the Healthcare IT Support certificate with tips on job interviews, skills that can make you standout, and words of advice on the endless possibilities in this dynamic and growing field. Make sure you talk to others who’ve been there before about the process of being hired at a large health system. Be rest assured that you’ll receive training when you start a new role, and you might even be partnered with someone else for the first few weeks as you get onboarded. Remember, this is not the end--rather, it’s just the beginning of the next step in your journey!...

Top reviews

FA

Nov 20, 2020

Learned about the laws and Quality Measures..\n\nfirs time to learn about the quality measures thus worth the time

RC

Mar 31, 2022

informative - straight to the point with actionable information that can be immediately applied.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 25 Reviews for Healthcare Data Security, Privacy, and Compliance

By Rahib H

Dec 25, 2020

If you want to have a broad spectrum on HIPAA just go and get this course!

By JOHN N G

Dec 21, 2020

Excelente Curso, todo lo necesario para entender los asuntos técnicos y legales sobre las disposiciones legales de protección de información de pacientes.

By Agnaldo H d R

Oct 15, 2021

Excellent basic course in healthcare data protection.It brings awareness to all professionals in the field.God blesses!

By Sandeep A

May 30, 2021

A very useful course to understand the compliances around healthcare services

By Ted R

Mar 22, 2021

Intense course. Opened my eyes to areas that I need to look at closer in my environment. Data protection is key to having a reputable organization. Also highlighted were the subtle characteristics anyone working in IT should have... being a great listener, being confident, being analytical, sticking to the protocols and being a quick thinker.

By Francos G S A

Nov 20, 2020

Learned about the laws and Quality Measures..

firs time to learn about the quality measures thus worth the time

By Ray C

Apr 1, 2022

informative - straight to the point with actionable information that can be immediately applied.

By Robin S

Aug 4, 2021

Course was very informative, with the information being presented in an easy to follow manner!

By basheer a h

Dec 23, 2021

شكر للقائمين على الدورة على ما بذلوه من مجهود كبير

By Mason J

Jan 5, 2022

This course was very informative and detailed.

By Monica A E

Apr 27, 2021

Great info, easy to follow, very relevant.

By MICHELLE L

Dec 30, 2021

It was great and informative

By Mebrahtu A

Jul 22, 2021

wonderful course, thank you.

By Reginald H

Jul 30, 2021

Great and topical Course

By Izat A

Apr 16, 2021

Very in formative course

By Arkel T

Apr 7, 2021

Very informative.

By Cory B

Apr 28, 2021

Very informative

By Levi H

Jul 14, 2021

amazing videos

By ahmad I

Apr 21, 2021

Thank you!

By Swaroop S

Apr 11, 2021

Great

By Santoshkumar

Oct 26, 2021

done

By A.M I H A

Dec 24, 2020

This course is great for learning all sort of information about healthcare IT support roles.

By RoS*r

Dec 17, 2020

I learned a lot on this particular course.

By Hope J

May 26, 2021

A great refresher for me.

By Vineeth V

Apr 17, 2021

good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder