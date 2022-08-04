- Technical Support
- Customer Support
- Health Information Technology
- Telemedicine
- Electronic Health Records
Healthcare IT Support Specialization
Launch Your Career in Healthcare IT Support. Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the growing field of Healthcare IT support!
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
At the end of each course, you’ll be given a series of case prompts that mimic actual problems health IT support specialists might be tasked with addressing. You’ll have an opportunity to demonstrate what you’ve learned in resolving problems. Learning the language of healthcare and health IT can be difficult for those not from clinical backgrounds. We'll reinforce for you the definitions and terms that you can expect to hear when fielding phone calls and troubleshooting matters for patients, prescribers and other personnel.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Instructors
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.