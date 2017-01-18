About this Course

Approx. 11 hours to complete
Placeholder

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 minutes to complete

Where are we today and how did we get here? The legal and regulatory framework of Health IT

6 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Module 1

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 35 min)
8 minutes to complete

Module 2

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min)
5 minutes to complete

Module 3

5 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 5 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 4

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 8 min)
Week
2

Week 2

16 minutes to complete

A Patient’s Perspective to Health IT

16 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min)
14 minutes to complete

Module 2

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 14 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 3

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 8 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

A Patient’s guide to the Doctors’ Secret World of technology

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 44 min)
21 minutes to complete

Module 2

21 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 21 min)
23 minutes to complete

Module 3

23 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 23 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 4

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 15 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

A Focus on Digital Medicine

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 58 min)
8 minutes to complete

Module 2

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 3

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 72 min)
19 minutes to complete

Module 4

19 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 19 min)
1 hour to complete

Module 5

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 22 min)

