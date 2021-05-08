About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Administrators or direct-care staff of assisted living communities

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop comprehensive emergency preparedness plans related to COVID-19 practices and procedures

  • Employ effective COVID-related infection prevention strategies and communication methods within your community

  • Understand effective testing strategies and the utility of contact tracing and cohorting within Assisted Living Community settings

  • Identify methods for promoting staff and resident well-being during COVID-19

Skills you will gain

  • infection prevention
  • Emergency Management
  • Monitoring and Surveillence
  • Wellbeing Promotion
Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

COVID-19 Background & Assisted Living Special Risk

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 66 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Infection Prevention

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 112 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Testing, Contact Tracing, and Cohorting

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 87 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Promoting Mental Health and Well-being

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Health Department Partnerships & Vaccination Guidance

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Final Assessment

1 hour to complete
1 reading

