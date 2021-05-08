SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, poses a high risk for assisted living communities due to residents’ age, health status, and communal living environment. The COVID-19 response has largely focused on nursing homes, leaving assisted living communities in the United States with fragmented guidance on how to respond to COVID-19 challenges. This course provides comprehensive instruction and resources for administrators and direct-care staff of assisted living communities.
Administrators or direct-care staff of assisted living communities
Develop comprehensive emergency preparedness plans related to COVID-19 practices and procedures
Employ effective COVID-related infection prevention strategies and communication methods within your community
Understand effective testing strategies and the utility of contact tracing and cohorting within Assisted Living Community settings
Identify methods for promoting staff and resident well-being during COVID-19
- infection prevention
- Emergency Management
- Monitoring and Surveillence
- Wellbeing Promotion
Alice BonnerDirector of Strategic Partnerships for CAPABLE and Adjunct Faculty
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
COVID-19 Background & Assisted Living Special Risk
This module provides a foundational understanding of Coronavirus-19 disease (COVID-19), why Assisted Living communities are at high risk of infection, and how to structure your emergency preparedness plan for the pandemic.
Infection Prevention
This module covers several infection prevention topics to help you develop and implement practices to reduce COVID-19 transmission. First, it distinguishes how policies, procedures and practices each play a role in preventing and responding to COVID-19. Then it describes factors that contribute to COVID-19 outbreaks and how to prevent them, the proper use of PPE, cleaning and disinfection, staffing considerations, and communication strategies for different stakeholders.
Testing, Contact Tracing, and Cohorting
This module addresses the fundamentals on how to create and implement testing policies in your community. It explains the various types of tests available, including the pros and cons of each, and how this may impact practices and outcomes in your community. It also provides a background on how to contact trace in Assisted Living Communities and cohort infected or exposed residents and staff accordingly.
Promoting Mental Health and Well-being
This module discusses reasons for increased stress, anxiety, and feelings of isolation among staff and residents and what types of programs and policies can be implemented to promote well-being.
Health Department Partnerships & Vaccination Guidance
This module discusses how to create partnerships with local and state health agencies to support your community’s response to COVID-19. It also provides resources about the COVID-19 vaccinations, distribution, and messaging.
Final Assessment
The Final Assessment asks about changes you've made to your community's emergency response strategies while taking this course. Prior to starting the Quiz, read the Overarching Resources section and revisit any uncompleted assignments or items that may have required follow up with others in your community.
