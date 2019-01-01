Profile

Alice Bonner

Director of Strategic Partnerships for CAPABLE and Adjunct Faculty

    Bio

    Dr. Bonner has been a geriatric nurse practitioner, caring for nursing home residents and their families, for over 30 years. She is currently Director of Strategic Partnerships for the CAPABLE Program in the School of Nursing, and a Senior Advisor for Aging at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement. Dr. Bonner's work focuses on supporting and empowering older adults to be able to age in their communities, creating and improving age-friendly health systems, promoting dementia-friendly communities and support for care partners of individuals living with dementia, working to prevent older adult abuse and mistreatment, and advocating to end elder homelessness.   Previously, Dr. Bonner was Secretary of the Executive Office of Elderly Affairs for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Her research interests include quality and safety in nursing centers, promoting mobility, improving dementia care and reducing unnecessary antipsychotic medication use, and reducing avoidable hospitalizations.

    Courses

    Strategies for Assisted Living Communities during COVID-19

    Strategies for Senior Housing Communities during COVID-19

