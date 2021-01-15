About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Currently serve as a senior housing property owner, manager, staff, service coordinator, or other housing leader

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop emergency preparedness plans related to COVID-19 policies, practices and procedures

  • Employ effective COVID-related infection prevention strategies and communication methods

  • Understand regulations around managing occupancy, community access, and behavior

  • Identify methods for promoting staff and resident well-being during COVID-19

Skills you will gain

  • infection prevention
  • Emergency Management
  • Housing Operations
  • Well-being Promotion
Instructors

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

COVID-19 Background and Senior Housing Challenges

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 77 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Infection Prevention

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 90 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Senior Housing Operations

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 80 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Promoting Mental Health and Well-being

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 96 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Health Department Partnerships & Vaccination Guidance

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Final Assessment

1 hour to complete
1 reading

Frequently Asked Questions

