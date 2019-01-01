Morgan Katz, M.D., MHS, is an assistant professor of medicine at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Director of Antimicrobial Stewardship at Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital. Her area of clinical expertise is infectious diseases. Her research interests lie in infection control and antibiotic stewardship in long-term care facilities. She has focused her career on designing feasible interventions to reduce antimicrobial resistance and transmission of infection in the long-term care setting. She is now serving as a member of the Independent Nursing Home Commission to guide the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid in their response to Coronavirus in long-term care facilities.