Molly Nace, MPH is an applied epidemiologist at the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Her work centers on infectious disease outbreak response in the Southwestern region of Pennsylvania. She takes particular interest in healthcare-associated infections and antimicrobial stewardship. Prior to her work with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, she completed an Applied Epidemiology Fellowship with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, with a focus on healthcare-associated infections. She received her Master of Public Health in Epidemiology at Emory University Rollins School of Public Health.