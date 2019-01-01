Juliana Bilowich is the Director of Housing Operations and Policy with LeadingAge, the trusted voice for aging. Based in Washington, DC, she drives national policies to advance housing and services options for older adults with low incomes, and she assists senior housing providers with day-to-day operations. Juliana comes to LeadingAge from NAHMA, the National Affordable Housing Management Association; previously, she worked for Habitat for Humanity and for the U.S. Senate. When she’s not reading HUD regulations or hosting calls with members, she’s enjoying the great outdoors, experimenting in the kitchen, or traveling. Juliana loves hearing from senior housing communities and is best reached at jbilowich@leadingage.org.