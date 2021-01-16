Chevron Left
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, poses a high risk for senior housing communities and the people who live and work there. The COVID-19 response has largely focused on nursing homes, leaving independent living communities serving older adults in the United States with fragmented guidance on how to respond to COVID-19 challenges. This course provides comprehensive instruction and resources for property owners and managers, senior housing staff, service coordinators and providers, community housing leaders, and other senior housing stakeholders to build upon their emergency preparedness and response strategies related to COVID-19. The course lectures, interviews, and assignments are largely geared toward federally-subsidized, multifamily senior housing providers, but the material is relevant for all senior housing providers. Learners will hear from experts about best practices to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks and promote well-being. Topics discussed include unique challenges for senior housing communities, development of emergency preparedness plans, outbreak prevention, and coronavirus-adapted housing operations. The course also covers strategies for communicating with stakeholders, promoting pandemic-safe behavior on site, and leveraging health departments and other agency resources, including a collection of resources for COVID-19 vaccination guidance. Learners are encouraged to concurrently develop and enhance their own community’s policies, procedures, and practices. This course was developed in partnership with the Baltimore City Health Department....

Top reviews

SC

Oct 5, 2021

very informative. I like the structure was well, I interviews, presentations, readings. It was a good mix of information

MR

Jul 6, 2021

I Love this University, love you jhon Hopkins University

By Kevin J L

Jan 15, 2021

It is indeed helpful and pushes us to teach it to others

By Putu R D A

Mar 4, 2021

very useful and add new insights for me

By Samantha

Feb 11, 2021

I have taken all COVID related John Hopkins courses and I've really enjoyed every single one of them. Every course does so well at explaining things and showing how these things are practiced in real life scenarios. Great course!

By Sylvia R D N

Jun 6, 2021

Thank you so much. I learned a lot from this class!!

By Esther L S

Feb 4, 2021

Very thankful and pleased to have been a member.

By Paula G

Mar 1, 2021

OUTSTANDING COURSE!!!!! GET INSTRUCTOR!!!!

By Carter Y

Jan 14, 2021

Very helpful and informative...

By Janine M

Jan 15, 2021

in every course, I learn a lot

By Jethro J J S

Jan 13, 2021

thanks for a lot of learnings

By Yuda P A S

Feb 3, 2021

This course is very good

By ABDUL J C

Apr 2, 2021

Great learning method

By JULIO C T

Jan 5, 2021

VERY GOOD

By MiLlermo P

Feb 24, 2021

awesome

By Siriphol S

Feb 7, 2021

Good.

By Ashutosh J

Feb 27, 2021

nice

By Oscar E M L

Feb 24, 2021

Good

By Layone P M

Jan 18, 2021

Well worth the time spent.

By clifton p b

Dec 21, 2020

good info

By Aedrian A

Apr 29, 2021

I took this course purely out of interest, as supplement to the course by the same creators on assisted living facilities. Senior housing communities are particularly foreign entities to me, as they do not exist in my country. Nevertheless, this course gave an excellent overview to this system, how it is affected by COVID-19, and the best practices through which it can respond to the challenges brought about by the pandemic. I highly recommend this course to all involved personnel in maintaining senior housing communities as well as their residents.

By HEMANT C

May 22, 2021

nice course

By Cliffton E C L

May 15, 2021

Perfect!

By Bob S

Jan 22, 2022

A well-crafted comprehensive look at Preparedness, Operations, Behavioral motivations, Communications with strategies and tools for enhanced operations and safer senior's living, housing operations and support for residents and staff in CoVid19 times.

By Thomas D P

Nov 9, 2021

Excellent information-filled course

